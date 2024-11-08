BYU Basketball Game Preview: UC Riverside
After cruising to a blowout 88-50 victory over Central Arkansas, the BYU Cougars will take on UC Riverside on Friday night at the Marriott Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM MST and the game will available to stream on ESPN+. This will be the second all-time meeting between the two teams, with the Cougars winning 91-62 in the 1999 matchup.
BYU's Season Opener
In their first game of the season, the Cougars came out swinging. Freshman Egor Demin took over, dishing out 18 points and 11 assists, and Kanon Catchings chipped in with 15 points. Both players already have scouts talking, which only adds to the NBA draft buzz around the Cougars’ talent.
If you're thirsty for some smooth assists, say no more:
Add in veterans like Richie Saunders, Fouss, and Trevin Knell, and athletic transfer Keba Keita, and this team is packing a balanced punch. Saunders’s energy and shooting make him a constant threat, and Keita’s athleticism and physicality make him a dunking, rebounding machine.
UC Riverside: Not to be taken lightly
UC Riverside might be coming off a 91-76 loss to Oregon, but they gave the Ducks a decent run for their money. While there have certainly been offseason changes, this is the core of an Oregon team that secured an 11-seed in the NCAA tournament last year and dominated 6th-seeded South Carolina for a first-round upset. This season the Ducks sit at 33 in KenPom rankings.
UC Riverside Sophomore guard Barrington Hargress led the Highlanders with 20 points - he’ll be one to watch as he’s more than capable of getting hot and shaking things up. BYU guards will have their hands full - this highlight from last season is a prime example of his explosiveness.
Head coach Mike Magpayo, now in his fifth season, has built a reputation for creating a gritty, disciplined team that doesn’t back down easily. The Highlanders were picked to finish fourth in the Big West, so this will be more than just a warm-up game for BYU.
The Cougars Need to Take Control Early
Sure, BYU is the favorite here, but UC Riverside has a disciplined, scrappy approach and the kind of scoring threats that could keep things close. The Cougars will need to bring lockdown defense in both halves to keep the Highlanders from staying too close, and they’ll need to keep sharing the ball like we’ve seen in the early season.
BYU is heavily favored in this game, and rightfully so, but given what we’ve seen from the Highlanders, this is one of those games that could get a little too exciting if the Cougars don’t keep their foot on the gas.