BYU Basketball Gets Over the Hump with Overtime Win Against Baylor
For the first time in the Kevin Young era, BYU basketball won a close game. Coming into Tuesday night, BYU was 13-6 and 4-4 in conference play. However, every win had come by double digits. The Cougars were 0-4 in overtime games and games decided by five points or less.
If BYU was going to put themselves in the NCAA Tournament conversation, they needed to be able to win close games. Against Baylor, BYU got over the hump, beating Baylor 93-89 in overtime.
With 1:51 remaining, BYU was holding onto a 72-78 lead. Baylor responded with a pair of field goals to cut the lead to 76-78. The final two minutes were eerily similar to other close games this season: BYU couldn't buy a bucket in the final two minutes.
With four seconds remaining, Baylor guard Robert Wright hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at 78. Once again, BYU had let a late lead slip in the final two minutes.
In overtime, the BYU veterans rose to the occassion. Trevin Knell kicked off overtime to give BYU a two-point lead.
Then BYU point guard Dallin Hall buried a three-point shot off the bounce to give BYU a five-point lead. Richie Saunders scored six straight points for BYU as Baylor continued to claw back into the game.
With six seconds remaining, BYU guard Dawson Baker went to the free throw line as BYU was clinging on to a 91-89 lead. Baker buried both, securing BYU's first close win of the season.
While it was the veterans that closed out the game, the story of the game was true freshman Kanon Catchings. Catchings had a career high 23 points on a perfect 8/8 shooting. Catchings was the difference in this game for BYU.
The win over Baylor was BYU's third consecutive win. It is the first time that BYU has won three consecutive games in conference play. It's also BYU's first Quad One win of the season.