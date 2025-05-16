BYU Basketball Guard Egor Demin Reportedly 'On the Rise' at NBA Combine
When BYU basketball guard Egor Demin arrived at BYU, he was already a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. After a year in Provo, Demin maintained his first-round status and was projected in the late lottery heading into the NBA Combine.
After a few days at the NBA Combine, Demin is "on the rise" according to a post from NBA Draft analyst Matt Babcock. "Word is circulating here in Chicago that BYU’s Egor Demin is on the rise," Babcock wrote. "He measured well, and while I’m not usually a big fan of pro days, Demin looked great in his today. It feels like he might be peaking at the right time.
Demin got off to a great start to his true freshman season at BYU. After a minor injury kept him out a few games, however, Demin struggled to get back into a rhythm as conference play tipped off. Demin slowly got better and better throughout the year. He played his best basketball in the NCAA Tournament, helping BYU reach the Sweet 16 for just the third time in program history.
Demin has rare size and length at the point guard position and his passing ability is his chief strength. His shooting, however, was inconsistent at BYU. If he can prove he is capable of improving as a shooter, he will climb into the top 10 of the NBA Draft. According to reports, Demin has shot it well this week at the NBA Combine.
In the NBA where there is better spacing than in college, Demin's skillset is intriguing. If he can improve his shot off the dribble, he has the potential to be a starting point guard for a long time in the league.