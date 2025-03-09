Cougs Daily

BYU Basketball Jumps Up to a 5-Seed in Latest Joe Lunardi Bracketology

Casey Lundquist

Mar 8, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars center Keba Keita (13) reacts to a play against the Utah Utes during the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars center Keba Keita (13) reacts to a play against the Utah Utes during the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NCAA Tournament is just over a week away. As BYU prepares for the Big 12 tournament later this week, there is no doubt whether the Cougars will be in the NCAA Tournament field or not. Thanks to an eight-game winning streak to close out the regular season, the Cougars went from a bubble team at the start of February to an NCAA Tournament lock.

On Sunday, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi updated his NCAA Tournament projections. After beating Utah and capping off another unbeaten week in Big 12 play, the Cougars improved from a 7-seed to a 5-seed.

In Lunardi's projections, BYU would play 12-seed Drake in the first round in Denver, Colorado. The winner of BYU-Drake would advance to take on the winner of Wisconsin-High Point for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Last year, Lunardi projected BYU as a 5-seed and the selection committee ranked BYU high enough to be a 5-seed. Due to Sunday play, however, the Cougars were bumped down a seed-line and ended up as a 6-seed.

Getting to a 5-seed would greatly improve BYU's chances to move past the first round of the tournament. However, Drake would be arguably the toughest draw of the 12-seeds. Drake is 30-3 this season and recently won the MVC conference championship.

One win in the Big 12 tournament could secure a 5-seed for BYU in the NCAA Tournament. Two wins in the Big 12 tournament could push BYU up another seed-line.

Published |Modified
Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Basketball