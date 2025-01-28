BYU Basketball Kicks Off Big 12 Gauntlet Against Baylor
On Tuesday night, the BYU basketball program tips off perhaps the most critical stretch of the regular season schedule. The Cougars will host the Baylor Bears in a game that will kickoff a series of eight season-defining games. Seven of the eight games, as of this writing, will be Quad One games.
A Q1 game is defined as a home game against a top 30 ranked team in the NET rankings, a neutral game against a top 50 ranked team, or an away game against a top 75 ranked team.
Quad one wins are a critical ingredient in NCAA Tournament resumes. Season to date, BYU is winless in Q1 games.
vs Baylor (28 in NET rankings)
The first game is one of the most important. If BYU can beat Baylor and notch its first Q1 win of the season, BYU will start to push itself into the bubble conversation. A win in this game would also put BYU above .500 in conference play.
at UCF (64)
UCF is a dangerous team that can score in bunches. After a two-game home stand, BYU will travel to Florida to take on UCF in Orlando. Since this is a road game, it is considered a Q1 game.
vs Arizona (11)
After beating Iowa State on Monday night, Arizona is in sole possession of second place in the Big 12 standings. BYU could make a statement with a win over the WIldcats.
at Cincinnati (48)
BYU just dominated Cincinnati in Provo. The second matchup in this series will be a Q1 game for the Cougars.
at West Virginia (43)
Last year, BYU traveled to Morgantown and took down West Virginia. The 2025 version of the Mountaineers is much improved compared to a season ago. This will be a tough game for first-year head coach Kevin Young.
vs Kansas State (102)
Of the next eight games, this is the only game that is not a Q1 game.
vs Kansas (8)
BYU hosts the Kansas Jayhawks in the Marriott Center for a chance at a statement win.
at Arizona (11)
BYU will round out this eight-game stretch by playing Arizona in Tuscon. The Wildcats are very, very good at home.