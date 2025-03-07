BYU Basketball Moves Up to 7-Seed in Latest Joe Lunardi Bracketology
One month ago, BYU basketball was firmly on the bubble. After winning seven consecutive games, the Cougars are a lock for the NCAA Tournament and working to improve their seed-line. BYU's win over Iowa State on Tuesday was enough to move them up one seed according to Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology.
After multiple weeks as an 8-seed in Lunardi's projections, BYU moved up to a 7-seed playing the first round in Lexington, Kentucky. In Lunardi's projections, BYU would face 10-seed Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The winner of BYU-Ohio State would advance to the second round to face the winner of 2-seed Alabama and 15-seed South Alabama.
Bracket Matrix, a website that compiles the best NCAA Tournament projections on the internet, says BYU is included in 100% of the bracket projections. In other words, it's not a matter of whether BYU will be in the field, rather where they will be seeded.
On Saturday night, BYU will look to continue its winning streak and build on its NCAA Tournament resume against rival Utah. The Cougars and the Utes square off in the Marriott Center. The game tips off at 8 PM Mountain Time. Regardless of the outcome, BYU will be a four-seed in the Big 12 tournament next week.