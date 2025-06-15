BYU Basketball Offers the Top Prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Class
At midnight on Saturday night, college basketball coaches were permitted to start contacting recruits in the 2027 recruiting class. BYU took the opportunity to offer Baba Oladotun, the top recruit in the 2027 recruiting class.
BYU has proven capable of signing players of Oladotun's caliber in the past. The Cougars signed the nation's top recruit in AJ Dybansta in the 2025 recruiting class. Dybansta will be part of a star-studded lineup that has been getting preseason top-10 hype.
BYU is hoping that a successful season with AJ Dybansta could help them land more elite recruits like Oladotun in the future. The Cougars already have a proof of concept after Egor Demin's succesful true freshman season in Provo. They are hoping to build on that with Dybansta and beyond.
Baba Oladotun is the top recruit in the country for a reason. He fits the mold of the top players that have taken over basketball: he is long, athletic, tall, and skilled. Oladotun is 6'9 and he has a high shot release. He has been compared to NBA star Kevin Durant. You can check out his highlights below.
Kevin Young brought in the top recruiting class in BYU basketball history in his first full offseason. Young and his staff are looking to put together more elite recruiting classes in the future.