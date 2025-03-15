BYU Basketball Remains a 5-Seed After Houston Loss in Latest Joe Lunardi Bracketology
On Friday evening, BYU was eliminated by Houston in the Big 12 tournament. Going into that game, BYU was already a lock to go to the NCAA Tournament. Despite the lopsided result, BYU remained a 5-seed in Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology.
Lunardi projects BYU to be a 5-seed in Denver. In that scenario, BYU would play the winner of a play-in game in the first round. BYU would face either Boise State or Xavier for a chance to advance to the round of 32. Should they advance past the first round, BYU would face the winner of Purdue and High Point for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16.
Every team is good in the NCAA Tournament, so there's no such thing as a clear path to the Sweet 16. However, BYU would have a chance to come out of that grouping in Colorado. Purdue, the reigning national champions, are not the same team without Zach Edey.
The location would also be ideal for BYU. The Cougars are accustomed to the altitude and Denver is just a seven hour drive from Provo. Lots of BYU fans would hit the road and make the drive for Thursday's game.
In Lunardi's projections, BYU would be in the same region as 1-seed Auburn. Should BYU advance to the Sweet 16, the Tigers would the most likely opponent.