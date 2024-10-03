BYU Basketball's Kevin Young on the Starting Five and Preseason Practices
As BYU basketball gets ready for its second Big 12 season, head coach Kevin Young met with the media and shared his thoughts on the team’s progress so far and how he’s developing an efficient system with such a deep roster.
Navigating the Preseason
Young kicked things off by talking about recent practices. "It feels like we’ve been going all summer long," he said. He also brought up the importance of maintaining positive momentum, even as some players deal with minor injuries. "A couple of guys are banged up, which is always a challenge to navigate," he explained, adding that this is typical when guys are working hard in the preseason.
Offensively, Young says the team is starting to find its groove. "I think we're getting there in terms of understanding the style of play, the ball movement, and the pace we want," he said. The goal, he explained, is to develop a system where players move the ball efficiently and adapt to the fast-paced nature of the game he wants them to play.
Defensively, there’s still work to be done. "There are a lot of things we’re working through," he said. While they’re trying to implement new defensive concepts, Young also realizes the need to keep things simple for the players while they try to soak it all in. "We’re trying to give the guys simplicity while introducing new strategies," he said.
Leadership
When asked which players are leading the way in understanding and adapting to the team’s offensive philosophy, Young pointed to a few of BYU’s veterans. "Trevin [Knell] is a great shooter and has a feel for how he can be used." Young also mentioned Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders as two players who stand out as quick learners.
The veterans provide valuable leadership on and off the court, which is a big deal as the team works to integrate new recruits. "I think the older guys are a bit farther along, but that’s something I expected," Young said.
Starting Five
While the Cougars' first game is quickly approaching, Young admitted that he’s not ready to lock in a starting five yet. "We’re still working through different things," he said. One challenge, particularly coming from the NBA, is adjusting to the different game structure at the college level. The NBA has 12-minute quarters, where college basketball uses halves and has different timeout systems, which affects substitution patterns and rotations.
Young explained that he’s working closely with BYU’s director of analytics to analyze various lineup combinations and determine which players pair well together. "It’s not just about the starting five but finding the right combinations of guys that complement each other," he said.
Roster Depth
One thing that excites Young about this season is the depth and versatility of the roster. "I think every guy we have out there can contribute," he said. But so many talented players, narrowing down the rotation to a manageable number is something he needs to get right. "There’s only so many minutes to go around.”
While it’s still early, Young believes the competitive nature of practice will help determine who earns those minutes. "Over time, that stuff will iron itself out," he said.
Managing Expectations
Last year, BYU was picked 13th in the Big 12 preseason poll, a ranking that became all but obsolete as the Cougars obliterated those preseason expectations. This season, the expectations are higher, but Young is focused on keeping the team grounded. "I’ve never really understood the whole expectations thing," he said. "We’re more focused on establishing our identity and visualizing what we want this team to be about."
Instead of worrying about external expectations, Young is encouraging his players to focus on their own goals and aim for success on their terms. "It’s more about what we want to accomplish as a team than what the outside world expects of us," he explained.
Moving Forward
Young is encouraged by the team’s progress but knows there’s still work to be done. With a deep roster and players like Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders leading out, the Cougars are ready to make some noise in the Big 12. For Coach Young, it’s all about building a team that can find its identity early and execute on its goals.
"We’re still putting the pieces together, but I’m happy with where we’re at," he said, looking ahead to what promises to be an exciting season for BYU basketball.