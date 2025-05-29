BYU Basketball Signs Four-Star Transfer Kennard Davis Jr.
After a few weeks of waiting, the BYU basketball program has announced the signing of Southern Illinois transfer Kennard Davis. Davis Jr. was a four-star transfer according to 247Sports and was a coveted prospect among P5 schools.
“We’d like to welcome Kennard and his family to BYU,” BYU head coach Kevin Young said. “He brings a very diverse skill set to our team, and combined with his size, he gives us a lot of optionality on both ends of the floor. Kennard is a very good defender who can guard multiple positions, and he will be one of the best defenders in the Big 12. Offensively, we love his shooting and ability to get to the rim and free throw line. Maybe the most impressive thing about Kennard is how much he’s improved. He will fit right into our player development program. We look forward to helping him take his game to another level.”
Kennard had a breakout season as a sophomore in 2024-2025. He averaged 16.3 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game, 2.6 assists per game, and 1.3 steals per game. He was named the most improved player in the Missouri Valley Conference and he was a second team All-Conference selection.
Kennard has the potential to slide into the starting lineup for BYU. The Cougars, who are already viewed by many analysts as a preseason top-10 team, got even better with the addition of Kennard. He has two years of eligibility remaining.