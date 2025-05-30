BYU Basketball Will Play Six Marquee Games in Non-Conference Slate
The 2025-2026 non-conference schedule for the BYU basketball program is coming together. The Cougars are building towards the most anticipated season in program history. BYU will go into the season opener likely as a preseason top 10 team, and the BYU staff is putting together a non-conference schedule to match the preseason hype.
On Thursday, BYU announced a neutral site game in Boston against national power UConn. BYU is now scheduled to play six marquee non-conference games in 2025-2026.
vs Villanova
BYU will face Villanova in the season opener in the Hall of Fame Series in Vegas. The Cougars and the Wildcats will meet on November 3rd. It will be the first game at Villanova for new head coach Kevin Willard.
vs Clemson
Included in that non-conference schedule will be a neutral site game against Clemson in the Jimmy V Classic. BYU and Clemson will square off in the Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Clemson earned a 5-seed in the most recent NCAA Tournament. The Tigers suffered a first-round loss to McNeese. The year prior, Clemson advanced all the way to the Elite Eight before losing to Alabama.
vs UConn
UConn won back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024. Now, BYU will take on UConn in Boston, the home of BYU true freshman AJ Dybansta. The Cougars and the Huskies will face off on Saturday, Nov. 15 at TD Garden.
vs Wisconsin
BYU and Wisconsin will square off again in a rematch of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Cougars and the Badgers will face each other in the Delta Center on November 21st according to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
BYU beat Wisconsin in the second round of the NCAA Tournament back in March. The Cougars escaped with a 91-89 victory after a late rally from Wisconsin cut into the BYU lead. Now, the two programs will rematch in the regular season.
vs Miami/Georgetown/Dayton
BYU will play two of Miami, Georgetown, and Dayton in an MTE in November on Thanksgiving weekend. The Cougars will face either Miami, Georgetown, or Dayton in the first round. BYU will play one of the other two remainings teams in either the championship or the third-place game.