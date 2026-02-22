BYU Role Players Delivered Their Best Game of the Season Against Iowa State

Throughout the season, BYU has had the most prolific scoring trio in college basketball. AJ Dybantsa, Rob Wright III, and Richie Saunders combined to score 61.3 points per game in their 25 games together. When Richie Saunders suffered a season-ending injury, one thing was clear: if BYU was going to make a run in March, it needed more production from its role players.

AJ Dybantsa did AJ Dybantsa things against Iowa State. He finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Rob Wright III, on the other hand, did not have his best stuff against Iowa State. The physical defensive style of Tamin Lipsey gave Wright trouble throughout the night. He had 6 points, all of which came in the first half.

That meant Kevin Young needed production from his role players and that's exactly what he got. The BYU role players delivered their best performance of the season.

Players not named Dybantsa or Wright combined to score 44 points, tied for their most points against a P4 team this season. The BYU role players also had 44 point in a blowout win against Wisconsin. Given the level of competition and Iowa State's defensive prowess, it was certainly their best performance of the season.

BYU starting guard Kennard Davis had one of his best games of the season. Davis finished with 17 points and he was 3/8 from three. Davis had two pivotal threes in the closing stretch of the game. Davis has the potential to score at a high clip - he averaged 18 points per game last year. Saunders' absence will give Davis the chance to take on a larger role.

Mihailo Boskovic hit his first three of the game to give BYU a 5-2 lead early in the game. That shot seemed to give not only Boskovic, but the rest of BYU's roster some confidence. He went cold in the middle of the game, missing six consecutive threes. Then, he hit his final three in a critical moment with 1:30 remaining. Iowa State was making one final push and had cut BYU's lead to seven. Boskovic's three put the game away.

Boskovic also had success attacking the rim - he was a perfect 3/3 from inside the three-point line.

Last but not least, Khadim Mboup put his stamp on this game. Mboup had 10 rebounds in just 17 minutes. He was one of the primary reasons why BYU out-rebounded Iowa State 39-28. Mboup had only 5 points, but he made the case for more minutes. He left the game late with what appeared to be an ankle injury and did not return.