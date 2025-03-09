BYU Senior Trey Stewart on Win Over Utah: 'I Hate Utah With a Burning Passion'
The BYU-Utah rivalry is one of the most heated rivalry in college sports. Throughout the history of the rivalry, on both sides, many players have gone to the postgame podium and aired their frustrations with their in-state rival.
After BYU took down rival Utah 85-74 on Saturday night, BYU senior Trey Stewart was asked what it meant to get a win over a rival to end his college career. Stewart took the opportunity to share his feelings about Utah in what was his final game at the Marriott Center.
"I have a lot of friends [at Utah], Hunter Erickson, Caleb Lohner, Jake Wahlin. They are some of my best friends. But I hate Utah with a burning passion, so much man," Stewart said with smile. "Just to get that win, we came in motivated. They got us earlier so we owed them one. Couldn't have been better."
Stewart has been a key component of BYU's eight-game winning streak. BYU's last loss came at Cincinnati. In that game, Stewart was inserted into the lineup, and he created a spark off the bench alongside Mihailo Boskovic.
Ever since then, Stewart and Boskovic have been fixtures in the BYU rotation and it has worked. BYU's depth has propelled the Cougars to eight consecutive wins and secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Over the last eight games, Stewart is averaging just under 12 minutes per game. When he is on the court, he is typically tasked with defending the opposing team's best scorer. Stewart consistently provides a spark of energy off the bench.
In the road win against West Virginia that turned BYU's season around, Stewart finished with eight points on a perfect 3/3 shooting including two clutch threes as the shot clock expired.
Stewart will continue to play the defensive stopper role as BYU moves on to the postseason. Defending quick cards has historically been the Achilles heel on defense for BYU. Stewart's athleticism off the bench has made life more difficult for opposing guards, and it's made all the difference during BYU's eight-game win streak.