BYU Signee Bruce Branch Is Already Generating NBA Draft Buzz

On Tuesday, AJ Dybantsa became the first BYU basketball player to be taken first overall in the NBA Draft. Dybantsa was the second lottery pick out of BYU since Kevin Young became the head coach, joining Brooklyn Net Egor Demin. The Cougars could have a third lottery pick in as many years in the 2027 NBA Draft. BYU true freshman Bruce Branch is already generating a lot of NBA Draft buzz.

ESPN

Pick: No. 4

Team: Houston

ESPN's Jeremy Woo put out a way-too-early mock draft for 2027. Woo had Branch going in the top five to Houston. On Branch, Woo said, "While Branch ticks a lot of boxes for a prototypical wing, scouts want to see him assert himself more, as he tends to float through games. It would be unfair to place AJ Dybantsa-level expectations on him at BYU, but if coach Kevin Young can get the most out of him, Branch should make a strong top-five case.

There have only been six BYU players to be selected in the top 10 of the NBA Draft. Two of the six have been drafted in the last two years. Branch would be the third in three years if he goes in the top 10. BYU is having unprecedented NBA Draft success.

The Athletic

Pick: No. 16

The Athletic is not as high on Branch as other outlets. The Athletic even notes that Branch might need two years in college to be ready for the NBA. They note that Branch reclassified to the 2026 class, meaning he could have stayed in high school one more year before playing college basketball.

While Branch has a very high ceiling, it's clear that Branch will not be as polished as AJ Dybantsa when he got to BYU.

Bleacher Report

Pick: No. 5

Team: Memphis Grizzlies

Bleacher Report likes Branch's chances to go in the top five. They noted his shooting ability, mid-range ability, and defensive ability, but also gave the caveat the "the execution just isn't always there yet."

NBA Draft Room

Pick: No. 4

Team: Memphis Grizzlies

Another projection in the top five, NBA Draft Room projects Bruce Branch to Memphis at fourth overall.

CBS Sports

Pick: No. 15

Team: San Antonio Spurs

National outlets have a pretty wide range for Branch in the 2027 draft. CBS Sports has Branch in the mid first round, similar to the projection from The Athletic.

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