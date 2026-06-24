BYU Star AJ Dybantsa is Selected as the No. 1 Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

On December 10, 2024, AJ Dybantsa announced he was headed to play college basketball at BYU, eager to learn from Kevin Young, a former NBA assistant coach he believed could best prepare him for the next level.

On Tuesday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that Dybantsa is headed to the Washington Wizards as the first overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

This marks the fifth time a BYU player has been selected in the top 10 of an NBA draft — and the first time a Cougar was picked No. 1. Dybantsa is also the highest-drafted Cougar since Shawn Bradley, who went second overall in 1993.

Dybantsa's Basketball Journey

Dybantsa's rise has been anything but sudden. He started drawing significant attention as far back as 8th grade, already playing at a level beyond his years. This is a theme that has defined his entire journey.

Before BYU

Here's what the generational talent from Brockton, Massachusetts accomplished before he stepped foot in Provo:

Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year as a freshman at Saint Sebastian's School

Peach Jam Offensive MVP with the Oakland Soldiers

Two-time Nike Hoop Summit participant

Composite No. 1 overall high school recruit in the 2025 class

2025 McDonald's All-American

Three-time USA Basketball gold medalist

MVP of the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup

At BYU

In his lone season for the Cougars, Dybantsa was named a consensus First Team All-American. That was one of several accolades he earned during his time at BYU. Here are a few others to add to the list:

NCAA scoring champion, leading Division I at 25.5 points per game

Finalist for both the John R. Wooden Award and the Naismith Player of the Year

Julius Erving Award winner

Big 12 Freshman of the Year

First player in Big 12 history to post a 30-point triple-double

Scored the third-most by a freshman in NCAA Division I history (894 points)

The Next Chapter

Now, Dybantsa will begin the next chapter of his career. Although proud of being selected first, he knows the real work begins now.

In an ESPN interview moments after being drafted, Dybantsa reflected on being the No. 1 pick: "It means a lot. Obviously, this is just a stepping stone. Obviously I have a lot more work to do, but it's a testament to all my hard work and all the discipline and sacrifices that I made."

Playing in the spotlight is nothing new for Dybantsa. He's been competing with and against future NBA talent for years, and working out alongside current stars as well.

With a new home in America's capital, Dybantsa has an opportunity to make his mark alongside veteran stars Anthony Davis, Trae Young, and CJ McCollum, while also sharing the court with an exciting young core that includes Tre Johnson, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, and Bilal Coulibaly.

His story is far from over. This is just the beginning of what he's spent his whole life working toward. It may not be long before Dybantsa becomes an NBA star in his own right and continues rewriting history.

Young's Vision Continues to Take Shape

As for Young, he now boasts back-to-back top-10 NBA draft picks in his first two seasons in Provo. When he joined the program, he said he wanted BYU to become the premier destination for NBA-bound recruits. So far, he's delivering on that promise. Incoming freshman Bruce Branch could be the next five-star prospect under Young to hear his name called as a lottery pick.

But before the next star takes center stage in Provo, the spotlight belongs to Dybantsa. When he chose BYU that December morning, he bet on himself and on Young's vision. On draft night, that bet paid off in the biggest way possible.

The kid from Brockton is headed to the NBA, and if his trajectory is any indication, the best is still yet to come.