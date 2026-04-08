Dominique Diomande Enters the Transfer Portal After One Season at BYU

BYU wing Dominique Diomande will enter the transfer portal after just one season with the program, he announced on Instagram.

Diomande, who transferring to BYU from Washington after last season, played a reserve role for BYU in 2025-2026. He appeared in 24 games, averaging 7.2 minutes per game, 1.9 points per game, and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Diomande had high athletic upside but his shooting kept him off the floor. He shot just 12.5% from the three point line. Diomande carved out a role for himself towards the end of the season. He averaged 15 minutes per game in the Big 12 tournament and he played 9 minutes in BYU's first round loss to Texas in the NCAA Tournament.

Kevin Young said he would prioritize shooting during the offseason. Diomande's numbers suggest he would still have a long ways to go before he could be a reliable shooter. Before signing with Washington, Diomande shot 30% from three in 26 games for ADA Blois of France-ProA U21 league. Consistently shooting well from three is not something he's been able to do.

Diomande is the third BYU player to enter the transfer portal since it opened on Tuesday. He joins BYU players Robert Wright III and Xavion Staton in the transfer portal. Diomande will likely head to a new school where he can play more minutes next season. Like Rober Wright, Diomande will be playing for his third school in as many seasons.

Listed at 6'8, Diomande is a native of France. Prior to signing with Washington, Diomande played in 26 games for ADA Blois of France-ProA U21 league. In those games, Diomande averaged 16.0 points while shooting 52% from the field. He also averaged 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Prior to playing college basketball, Diomande was viewed by some as a top 50 NBA Draft prospect given his size and athleticism. After two years in college, he is no longer on NBA Draft boards.

For Kevin Young and his staff, this opens up a roster spot where they can add a shooting wing. The departurues of Rob Wright and Xavion Staton opened up one spot each at point guard and center. Diomande's departure will open up a spot for a shooter.

More transfer out of BYU are expected in the coming days. BYU will also be agressive to add multiple players from the transfer portal as well.