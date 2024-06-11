Four-Star PG and BYU Signee Elijah Crawford Has Arrived in Provo
Four-star point guard and BYU signee Elijah Crawford has arrived in Provo. Crawford recently signed with BYU after being released from his NLI to Stanford. He is on the official roster and will be available to participate during the Summer.
Crawford will wear the no. 2 for his freshman year. Last year, no. 2 was worn by Jaxson Robinson. Crawford is one of four newcomers on the BYU roster, including other newcomers Keba Keita, Brody Kozlowski, and Mawot Mag. Russian native Egor Demin is not officially on the roster yet while he awaits the international admissions process. It's not abnormal for the international admissions process to take a handful of weeks.
Crawford, a New Hampshire native, is a true point guard that can create his own shot and score at all three levels. During his original recruitment, he picked up competing offers from Georgia, Xavier, Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, UCF, and Boston College.
Last year, BYU lacked true ball-handlers outside of Dallin Hall. When Hall wasn't on the floor, Jaxson Robinson was the primary ball handler. For Robinson, that was out of his comfort zone against some of the high-pressure defenses in the Big 12. Crawford gives BYU another ball-handler to pair alongside Hall and he is well positioned to be the point guard of the future in Provo.
Crawford's offensive game is well rounded. He has the ability to get to the rim and hit threes off the dribble. He brings a unique skillset that BYU lacked at times last year.