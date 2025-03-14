Houston Starting Big Man J'Wan Roberts Reportedly 'Not Expected to Play' Against BYU
Against Colorado, Houston starting center J'Wan Roberts left the game with what appeared to be an ankle injury. Roberts did not return to the game and, as of Friday afternoon, his status for Friday night's contest against BYU had not been announced. It looks like Roberts will not play against BYU according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle.
Duarte reported that Roberts will be a "game-time decision" on Friday night. Duarte continued, "The belief is Roberts is not expected to play for the remainder of the conference tournament to give [the] ankle time to heal before the start of the NCAA Tournament."
Roberts would be a major loss for Houston on Friday night. Roberts is the leading rebounder for Houston and he averages 10.8 points per game. He is also one of the best rim protectors in the country.
For a BYU team that is a little undersized in the frontcourt, Roberts' absence would help BYU's chances of advancing to the conference tournament game.