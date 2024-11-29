How to Watch BYU Basketball vs NC State in Rady Children's Invitational
On Thursday afternoon, BYU basketball lost its first game of the season in overtime against Ole Miss. The Cougars will look to rebound on Friday with an afternoon matchup against NC State. This article contains all the information you will need to watch or listen to the game.
Time: 1:30 PM Mountain Time
Channel: FOX
Listen: BYU Radio, KSL (102.7 FM)
This will be the second consecutive season that BYU has taken on NC State. Last year in the Vegas Showdown, BYU beat NC State 95-86 in the championship game. Both BYU and NC State would go on to make the NCAA Tournament. NC State made a run to the Final Four.
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU-NC State. KenPom gives BYU a 62% chance to win with an expected final score of 78-74.