Two Local Targets Schedule BYU Official Visits

The BYU football program is starting to schedule official visits for the summer. Given changes to the recruiting calendar over the last few years, BYU targets June for most of its official visits. Two more local standouts announced their plans to take official visits to BYU in June, bringing the total of publicly announced official visitors up to four.

Tytan DeJong - ATH

Tytan DeJong is one of the top athletes in the state of Utah in th 2027 class. He was being heavily recruited to BYU by Jay Hill before he left to Michigan - he also had a relationship with new BYU defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga. After Hill arrived in Ann Arbor, he reached out and offered DeJong a scholarship to play for Michigan.

DeJong plays both linebacker and wide receiver for Mountain Ridge High School. He also holds competing offers from Stanford, Purdue, Cal, Utah, Boise State, Oregon State, Utah State, and New Mexico.

DeJong was in Provo for junior day back in January. He will officially visit BYU from June 18-21.

Lakepa Satuala - S

Lakepa Satuala is the younger brother of BYU star Faletau Satuala. Satuala picked up his first offer from BYU back in January. He has received competing offer from San Diego State and Utah State over the last few weeks. Satuala will be on campus from June 18-21.

Recruits with BYU Official Visits on the Schedule

Four BYU targets have announced their plans to take official visits in June.

Jaxson Rex Jag Ioane Tytan DeJong Lakepa Satuala

Ioane, DeJong, and Satuala are some of the top prospects in the state of Utah in the 2027 class. The Cougars are coming off their best recruiting class since recruiting rankings became popular in the early 2000's. In-state recruiting was a large reason for BYU's historic class. BYU signed 5 of the top 10 players in the state and 8 of the top 16.

In-state recruits will be a top priority again for BYU in the 2027 recruiting class.

June Official Visit Window

The timing of official visits has completely changed over the last five years. Historically, BYU waited until December to host most of their official visits. With the introduction of the early signing window, college football programs were allowed to host official visitors in the Summer. Every year, more and more official visits and scheduled in the summer months.

Last year, most of BYU's official visits were scheduled in the month of June.

The Cougars waited until late June to host most of their official visitors last year. There was one massive recruiting weekend during which BYU hosted 16 official visitors. 10 of them were not committed to BYU at the start of the visits, including five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons.

BYU certainly capitalized on that massive recruiting weekend. In fact, that is probably an understatement. Of the 10 uncommitted players, nine players committed to BYU.