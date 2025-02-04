How to Watch BYU Basketball vs No. 20 Arizona in Late-Night Showdown
On Tuesday night, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program return home to take on the Arizona Wildcats. A win over Arizona would give BYU five consecutive wins in Big 12 play, the longest conference win streak since BYU joined the Big 12. This game features two of the hottest teams in the league. Arizona comes into this game riding a four-game winning streak of their own.
Below is all the information you need to watch or stream the game.
Time: 9:00 PM Mountain Time
Channel: ESPN
Radio: BYU Radio, KSL Radio 102.7 FM & 1160 AM
Game Information
By The Numbers
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs Arizona. KenPom gives BYU a 52% chance to win with an expected final score of 77-76.
ESPN BPI is less optimistic about BYU's chances to win this game compared to KenPom. ESPN BPI gives BYU a 46% chance to beat Arizona.
BYU and Arizona are two of the best offenses in the conference. BYU ranks 16th nationally in offensive efficiency per KenPom, while Arizona ranks 14th.
The three-point line will need to be BYU's advantage in this game. Arizona's lone weakness offensively is their three-point shooting percentage. The Wildcats shoot 32.6% from three which ranks 233rd in the country. BYU has been one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country during its winning streak. The Cougars currently rank 37th nationally, shooting 37.5% from three.
BYU will try to push the tempo to get out in transition and create easy looks. When Arizona is able to get back on defense, they are tough to score on. The Wildcats rank 24th in defensive efficiency.