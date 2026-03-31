How to Watch BYU Commit Bruce Branch III in McDonald's All-American Game

BYU will be represented in the McDonald's All-American game for the second consecutive season. On Tuesday evening, BYU commit Bruce Branch III will participate in the McDonald's All-American game. Below is all the information you need to watch the game.

How to Watch the 2026 McDonald's All-American Game

Date: Tuesday, March 31 2026

Time: 7:00 PM Mountain Time

Network: ESPN

Last year, AJ Dybantsa represented BYU in the McDonald's All-American game. Dybantsa was a superstar as a true freshman, leading the nation in scoring.

Branch III doesn't come equipped with the same offensive firepower, but he does have the potential to be a lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. After going without a lottery pick for over a decade, Branch could be the third lottery pick out of BYU in as many drafts.

Branch III has spent the week preparing for the McDonald's All-American game. On Sunday, he participated in a scrimmage. On Monday, Branch participated in another scrimmage, media day, and the Sprite Jam Fest. The Jam Fest included a dunk contest, a three-point contest, and more. Tuesday's game will be the grand finale.

In a few months, Branch III will enroll at BYU and begin preparing for the 2025-2026 season. Meanwhile, BYU will starting building a roster around Branch in the transfer portal.

Bruce Branch III Scouting Report

Branch III is originally from Arizona and was rated the top player in the 2027 class. He reclassified to the 2026 class, when he reclassified, he was ranked the 6th best in the class of 2026.

Branch committed to BYU live on NBA Today. On his commitment, Branch said, "I love Kevin Young and all of them, so I'm real happy and I'm excited for this decision."

Branch gives Kevin Young a key starter to build around on next year's roster. Branch is a scoring wing that can produce at all three levels. He is a danger three-point shooter, he can shoot off the dribble in the mid-range, and he can score around the rim.

He is also a capable passer and has shown the ability to throw lobs around the rim. His high release allows him to get off clean looks regardless of the defensive pressure. Branch has the potential to be a lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

With Branch in the fold, Kevin Young has now signed a five-star recruit in every recruiting class: Egor Demin (2024), AJ Dybantsa (2025), and Bruce Branch (2026).