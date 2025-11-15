How to Watch No. 7 BYU Basketball vs No. 3 UConn
The BYU basketball program will take part in a top 10 showdown on Saturday night in Boston. The no. 7 BYU Cougars will take on the no. 3 UConn Huskies in a homecoming game for BYU freshman star AJ Dybansta. Dybansta grew up in Boston before moving across the country to enroll in basketball prep academies.
Below is all the information you need to watch or listen to the game.
How to Watch No. 7 BYU vs No. 3 UConn
Time: 5:00 PM Mountain Time
Channel: FOX
Radio: BYU Radio & KSL Radio 102.7 FM
The game will tip off at 7PM Eastern Time and 5 PM Mountain Time. Despite all the good college football games this Saturday, the networks have prioritized this game. The game will be broadcast on FOX.
This game will be played in the TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtics.
KenPom Predicts BYU-UConn
KenPom gives BYU a 32% chance to pull off the upset over UConn. KenPom predicts the final score to be 80-75 in favor of the Huskies.
BYU is ranked 18th in the latest KenPom rankings. UConn, meanwhile, is ranked no. 6.
ESPN BPI gives BYU a 35% chance to beat UConn.
Oddsmakers favor UConn by 6.5 points.
Kennard Davis Situation
On Thursday, BYU starter Kennard Davis was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Besides a public comment saying they were aware of the situation, BYU has not commented on the Davis situation, nor have they provided an update on his status for the rest of this season. Davis didn't play earlier this week due to injury, but he was expected to return to the starting lineup on Saturday night prior to the incident.
Critical Stretch of Games
The game against UConn kicks off a critical stretch of non-conference games for the Cougars.
After taking on UConn, BYU will take on Wisconsin in the Delta Center. Then, BYU will travel to Florida to participate in the Terry's Chocolate Invitational. The Cougars will take on Miami in the first round, and depending on the outcome of that game, will take on either Dayton or Georgetown in the next round.