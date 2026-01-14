Chelsea and Arsenal aren’t exactly strangers with one another when it comes to meeting on the big occasion.

The London rivals collided in the 2019 Europa League final and have met in four domestic cup finals since the turn of the century. Their next seismic tussle doesn’t have silverware on the line, but the two teams are set to battle it out over two legs with a spot in the Carabao Cup final at stake.

This semi-final is significant for both teams for different reasons. In the blue corner, Liam Rosenior is aiming to ignite his managerial career in west London with a trophy, while Arsenal are hunting a taste of glory ahead of this season’s run-in.

The Gunners have typically gotten the better of their nearby foes in recent outings, although three of the previous five meetings have ended all-square. Chelsea’s last triumph arrived in 2021, and if they’re to advance into the final, you feel that they must secure a home victory on Wednesday night.

Here’s how you can tune into the first leg of this evenly poised Carabao Cup semi-final.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Stamford Bridge

: Stamford Bridge Date : Wednesday, Jan. 14

: Wednesday, Jan. 14 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Simon Hooper

: Simon Hooper VAR: Jarred Gillett

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

Unlike Tuesday’s semi-final first leg, there are no free-to-air streaming options for this cup tie in the United Kingdom. Chelsea vs. Arsenal is exclusively being broadcast on Sky Sports, with their Main Event and Football channels showing the game.

You can also tune in via NOW TV and Sky GO.

In the United States, Paramount+ is the sole avenue for Wednesday’s game, while DAZN and fuboTV are streaming providers for those tuning in from Canada. There are no streaming options listed for Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football United States Paramount+ Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

What’s Next for Chelsea, Arsenal?

Both teams are in Champions League action next week, but there’s also a Premier League gameweek to manage at the weekend.

Rosenior’s Chelsea welcome the high-flying Brentford to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, while Arsenal visit Nottingham Forest in the evening.

The Gunners will host the second leg on February 3.

