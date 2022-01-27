How to Watch or Listen to BYU Basketball at Santa Clara

For the first time since 2018, the BYU men's basketball team will travel to Santa Clara

On Thursday night, the BYU men's basketball team makes its first trip to Santa Clara since 2018. The Cougars are 5-1 in conference play which puts them at second place in the WCC standings. Santa Clara comes into the game with a 2-2 conference record and 12-7 overall record. Thursday's contest between the Cougars and the Broncos tips off at 9 PM MST and will be broadcast on ESPNU. Below is all the information you'll need to either watch or listen to the game.

How to Watch or Listen to BYU at Santa Clara

TV: ESPNU

Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYU Cougars and BYU Gameday apps

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant

Live stats: BYUCougars.com

KenPom Prediction

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball predictive analytics, expects a close game between BYU and Santa Clara. KenPom gives BYU a 61% chance to win with an expected final score of 77-74.

Game Notes

Four Cougars are averaging double digits in WCC play: Alex Barcello, Te'Jon Lucas, Seneca Knight, and Fousseyni Traore. Traore recorded double-doubles in both of BYU's wins last week.

Santa Clara is led by scoring guard Jalen Williams. Williams scores 18.3 points per game which ranks second in the WCC.

