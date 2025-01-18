How to Watch or Listen to BYU Basketball at Utah
On Saturday, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program take on rival Utah for the first time in Big 12 play. The game at Utah represents an opportunity for BYU to get its the first true road win of the season. Below is all the information you will need to watch, listen, or stream the game.
How to Watch BYU Basketball at Utah
This game will only be available on ESPN+. ESPN+ is a streaming platform that requires a separate subscription.
Time: 7:00 PM Mountain Time
Channel: ESPN+
Radio: BYU Radio, KSL Radio 102.7 FM & 1160 AM
Game Information
BYU (11-5) at Utah (10-6)
Huntsman Center
Salt Lake City, Utah
By the Numbers
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs Utah. KenPom gives BYU a 48% chance to beat Utah with a projected final score of 77-76.
BYU ranks 43rd in KenPom and Utah ranks 70th. The home-court advantage makes this game a tossup according to KenPom.
ESPN BPI believes this game is a tossup as well. BPI gives BYU a 48.9% chance to beat Utah.
For BYU to win this game, they will need to limit Utah's open looks from the three-point line. 41% of the points BYU has allowed this season come from the three-point line according to KenPom. That fifth highest percentage nationally.
Utah's leading scorer Gabe Madsen and his brother, Mason Madsen, can get hot from the three-point line.
BYU will also need to create second opportunities on the offensive glass. Generally speaking, rebounding has been a strength for this BYU team. BYU ranks second nationally in offensive rebound percentage allowed and they rank 24th in offensive rebound percentage on offense.
Utah allows an offensive rebound on 29% of misses which ranks 134th nationally, so there will be opportunities for BYU to dominate this game on the glass.