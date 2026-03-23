How Transfers Out of the BYU Basketball Program Fared in 2026

After the 2024-2025 season, a few former BYU players entered the transfer portal to find new homes. There were seven former BYU players playing for other college basketball teams. In this article, we will recap how former transfers out of the BYU basketball program fared in 2025-2026.

Dallin Hall - Virginia

Dallin Hall spent most of his career at BYU before transferring to Virginia for his final season of eligibility. Hall played a big role for a Virginia team that was a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Hall and the Hoosiers were knocked out of the tournament in the second round.

Given the injuries BYU has suffered this season, Hall would have been a valuable player on the roster.

Hall averaged 5.9 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game in 28 minutes per game. For context, Hall averaged 6.8 points and 4.2 assists in 25 minutes per game in his last year at BYU.

Kanon Catchings - Georgia

Kanon Catchings spent just one year in Provo. He started the season as a starter and his role shrunk as the season progressed. Eventually, he was benched and played very few minutes.

Catchings played a larger role for Georgia this past season. Catchings averaged a career high 23 minutes per game. He averaged 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Catchings and Georgia were blown out in the first round of the tournament. He was 0/11 from the field in that game.

Elijah Crawford - UIC

Like Kanon Catchings, Elijah Crawford spent just one year at BYU. He averaged 5.2 minutes per game in his lone season at BYU. At UIC this last year, Crawford averaged 26 minutes per game. Crawford averaged 14.1 points and 4.9 assists per game.

Aly Khalifa - Louisville

The Egyptian Magician averaged just 3.3 points and 2.2 assists per game at Louisville. In his last year at BYU, Khalifa averaged 5.7 points and 3.7 assists per game.

Marcus Adams Jr - Arizona State

Marcus Adams Jr. played for Arizona State after a standout year at Cal State Northridge. At Cal State Northridge, he averaged 16.1 points per game. Adams Jr is averaging 3.6 points per game for the Sun Devils this season. Adams Jr did not play in ASU's blowout loss to BYU earlier this year.

Adams Jr will enter the transfer portal again when it opens in a few weeks.

Tanner Toolson - TCU

Tanner Toolson played a reserve role for TCU. The Horned Frogs made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He is averaging 7.3 points per game while shooting 28.4% from three.

Braeden Moore - Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Former Cougars Braeden Moore spent two years at Oral Roberts. He is now averaging 19 minutes per game at Emrby-Riddle Aeronautical University. He is averaging 7.1 points per game.