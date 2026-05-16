Two Former BYU Players Still Available in Transfer Portal

Back in January, the BYU football program saw more than 10 players enter the transfer portal. While most former BYU players that entered the portal have found new homes, there are still two former BYU players available in the transfer portal.

Choe Bryant-Strother - LB

After transferring to BYU from UCLA, Choe Bryant-Strother was on schedule to play a big role for BYU in 2024. He had a sack in the season opener against Portland State. Then, he suffered a season-ending injury that kept him out the rest of the 2024 season.

In 2025, Bryant-Strother was competing against Siale Esera for one of the starting linebacker positions. Again, Bryant-Strother suffered another season-ending injury in September.

Bryant-Strother is a very talented player with P4 starting potential, but injuries have derailed his career. His injury history is likely while he hasn't found a new school. It's possible that he will opt to retire.

Pokaiaua Haunga - RB

Former BYU running back Pokaiaua Haunga was removed from the roster after the first few days of Fall Camp for "personal reasons" according to offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. A few weeks later, Haunga appeared on the Snow College roster. Haunga's name was eventually removed from the Snow College roster.

Following the 2025 season, Haunga entered the transfer portal. He is still looking for his next school.

Before Haunga was removed from the roster, he was on schedule to play an important role for the BYU offense. In 2024, Haunga racked up 124 total yards as a true freshman. He was poised to take on a larger role in 2025.

Former BYU Players That Have Found New Homes

11 former BYU players found new homes during the January transfer window. Of the 11, 2 of them transferred to other P4 schools, 6 landed in the G6 ranks, and 3 went down to the FCS level. Fortunately for BYU, none of the transfers out of the program were on track to be starters in 2026.

Max Alford - Michigan Jake Griffin - Arizona McCae Hillstead - Utah State Marcus McKenzia - Utah State Dominique McKenzie - San Jose State Ikinasio Tupou - San Jose State Tayvion Beasley - USF Tucker Kelleher - Toledo Sani Tuala - Idaho State Sione Hingano - Stephen F. Austin LaMason Waller III - Southern Utah

Former BYU quarterback McCae Hillstead - arguably the most impactful outgoing transfer - was named the starting quarterback at Utah State after their Spring Camp.