Jon Rothstein Believes the Final Four Should be the Goal for BYU Basketball
The preseason national hype surrounding the BYU basketball program is at an all-time high. Most national analysts have BYU inside the top 10 in their way-too-early rankings for next season. Some national analysts, including Jon Rothstein, have the Cougars in their top five.
On his podcast, Rothstein went as far as saying the Final Four should be the goal for BYU in the second year under Kevin Young.
"Look, I think if you're a BYU fan now and you went to the Sweet 16 without a talent like [AJ Dybansta], the goal and the realistic expectations for BYU should be to go to a Final Four. And I don't even think that's anything that should blink at."
Rothstein is ver familiar with the roster BYU has compiled for next season. "You've got Baylor transfer Rob Wright who's going to be one of the best sophomore point guards in college basketball and maybe one of the best point guards in college basketball this year. Richie Saunders is a prove, All-Big 12 player. And then you have a player in Dybansta who is going to be right there and the likely candidate to be the number one overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
BYU has never reached the Final Four. The deepest NCAA Tournament came in the 1980's when Danny Ainge led the Cougars to the Elite Eight.
The Cougars have only been to the Sweet 16 twice since then, with one of those runs coming last season. If BYU advances to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament again, it would be the first time in program history that BYU has made two deep runs in consecutive seasons.
Meanwhile, the Cougars are still putting the finishing touches on their roster. BYU will finalize the 2025-2026 roster in the next month or so.