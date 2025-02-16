KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball vs Kansas, Updates BYU's Projected Win Total
On Tuesday, BYU basketball will host Kansas in a pivotal game for both BYU's NCAA Tournament hopes and the Big 12 standings. It will be the first time BYU has hosted the Jayhawks in the Marriott Center - the game has already sold out.
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs Kansas and updated BYU's projected regular season win total. KenPom gives BYU a 49% chance to win with an expected final score of 74-73.
ESPN BPI is slightly less optimistic about BYU's chances to win this game compared to KenPom. ESPN BPI gives BYU a 47.8% chance to beat the Jayhawks.
Updated Projections for BYU Basketball
BYU basketball has six games remaining in the regular season. Below are the KenPom win probabilities for each of BYU's remaining six games.
- vs Kansas - 49%
- at Arizona - 23%
- at Arizona State - 54%
- vs West Virginia - 70%
- at Iowa State - 19%
- vs Utah - 81%
KenPom's projected record for BYU is 20.0-11.0. For BYU, the goal will be to get to 21 wins in the regular season. Getting to 21 wins would put BYU in a very good situation to make the NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens in the Big 12 tournament.
What does BYU need to do to get to 21 wins? The clearest path to 21 wins would be to protect home court and steal one of the last three road games. On paper, BYU's best chance to get a road win would be against Arizona State. BYU beat the Sun Devils 76-56 to kickoff conference play.