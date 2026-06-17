Kevin Young, Rob Wright, and Collin Chandler Share Their Thoughts on BYU's Upcoming Season

It's been just over two months since BYU's 2025-26 season ended. Now, the Cougars are looking to add their final roster spots for the 2026-27 season.

On Tuesday, Kevin Young, Rob Wright, and Collin Chandler shared their thoughts on the team assembled so far and their expectations for next season. Shooting, leadership, and chemistry were common themes throughout.

Young Might Have His Best Shooting Team Yet

One area BYU struggled in last season was shooting. After coming off his first season as head coach in Provo, where shooting was a clear identity, Young's group didn't hit perimeter shots at the same level last year.

Looking ahead, Young had high praise for the current roster: "On paper anyway, it'll be our most prolific shooting team across the spectrum of all the positions. That should really allow us to play in a really open floor."

Wright was equally confident. "I feel super great and confident knowing that I got guys who can finish plays and make their own plays as well."

He called out Tyler Betsey and Jake Wahlin specifically. "I've known Tyler Betsey since I was maybe like 15, 14. I know he can shoot the ball real well." Wright added, "I played Jake in college every year, so I know what he can do on the court."

During last season's final press conference, Young said he wanted to surround Wright with more shooting. Wright shared his verdict on Young’s plans for the offseason: "I think coach did exactly what he said."

Building Chemistry

There were plenty of bright spots last year for the Cougars, but something Young felt could have been better was building chemistry ahead of the season.

"I didn't do enough," he said. "I should have done more to proactively do things to try to help the group just get to know each other better. You have to find ways to fast-track the togetherness." He clarified that there was respect among last year's group but acknowledged that deeper connections could have been built earlier.

Wright says this year's group is already ahead of schedule. "I just like how fast we're jelling. I think the group is coming together super fast. With the new day and age, how the portal is and everything, it might be a new team every year. Getting that chemistry early is the most important thing."

The Veteran Impact

That chemistry is being helped along by a roster with significant experience at the power conference level. Young highlighted the edge that brings heading into the fall.

"I do like the battle-tested nature of a lot of the guys," he said. "There's just more know-how out there. You don't have to spend as much time on some of the small things."

Wright, now a junior, is embracing his own role in that dynamic. "I had a great leader last year in Richie. I'm just trying to grow as a leader." He'll have an opportunity to do for this group what Saunders did for him. He can be a key voice in the locker room and on the court.

Wright is Ready to Take Another Leap

Bringing Wright back was one of the biggest storylines of the offseason, and Young wasted no time making clear what he expects from his point guard next season. "I think he's going to be the best point guard in college basketball as we enter this next season," Young said.

While Wright's scoring production jumped from his freshman to sophomore year, Young sees even more growth available in other areas, including "playmaking, leadership, defense."

Wright echoed that framing when discussing his own offseason priorities, starting with defense: "I've been working super hard, just trying to lock in on that and make that a strength." Offensively, he emphasized decision-making in the paint: "When I get to the paint and get past my guys, just making the right decisions."

Chandler Sees Himself as More Than a Shooter

At Kentucky, Chandler was known primarily for his three-point shooting. It’s a reputation he's hoping to change.

"It's kind of funny. That really hasn't been my thing my whole life," Chandler said. He traced the label back to his role in Lexington. As a freshman, he mentioned he was on the floor to play defense, and as a sophomore, shooting became his calling card.

At BYU, he expects things to be different. "I think I'll have a lot more opportunity to play off the bounce. Play off the dribble, make decisions."

Young shares that vision. When asked what stood out about Chandler in the portal, he went straight to playmaking: "What intrigued me about Collin was his ability to play with the ball in his hands as a playmaker. I think he's a really good passer. The playmaking combined with the shooting was really where we got excited."

Wright put it plainly: "He honestly surprised me with how talented he is. I don't think he got to show his full capacity [at Kentucky]. I feel like this year he's definitely going to step into a lot bigger role and show everyone who he really is."

Players to Watch Next Season

There is excitement around who is on BYU's roster so far. Young, in particular, is excited about the incoming freshman and eager to see how they develop. He shared his thoughts on each of them.

On Bruce Branch, he led with defense: "He really is a winning player. He really does a lot of things that help you win." When asked for a player comparison, Young said, "In a perfect world, he gets to the level of Mikal Bridges defensively."

Beyond the skill set, Young praised Branch's mentality. "Most of these guys, if they're not scoring, they don't care. He's a guy that understands the value of doing the little things.

Dean Rueckert drew similarly high praise. "He's been super impressive with his motor. You could have him in there for 10 hours a day and he wouldn't blink," Young said. On his ceiling: "The sky is the limit for Dean, honestly." Young also floated the possibility of Rueckert reaching the NBA someday, alongside a few others on the roster.

Returned missionary Brooks Bahr impressed Young right away. "I don't know how many push-ups the dude did on his mission, but quite a few would be my guess." His work ethic drew the ultimate BYU compliment: "He's got some Richie Saunders in him with that kind of psycho gene. He's a maniacal type worker."

While not a newcomer to the program, Nate Pickens will be a new face to Cougar fans after missing all of last season with an ankle injury. Wright had high praise for his teammate. "He's a tenacious defender. He can guard with the best of them."

On Pickens' recovery, Wright said: "I'm seeing him start to jump again and run. I think Cougar Nation is going to get a big surprise when he gets on the court."

Looking Ahead

As the search for BYU's center continues, Young mentioned that he intends to fill all 15 roster spots, looking both in the portal and internationally for the right fits. Although he’s happy with who he’s brought in so far, he knows there's still work to do.

You can watch both press conferences below.

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