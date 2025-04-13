Martin Somerville Reportedly Set to Visit BYU Basketball

UMass Lowell transfer Martin Somerville is visiting BYU and Florida State next week, he tells @LeagueRDY.



He’s planning to visit BYU beginning on April 14th and then Florida State beginning on April 15th. Native of Bowie, Maryland.



He averaged 13.6PPG, 3.7APG and 2.9RPG this… pic.twitter.com/6URUeRlSbB