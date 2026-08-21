Michigan State Transfer Jaxon Kohler Commits to BYU

It’s been a rollercoaster of an offseason in college basketball, and just when we thought things were slowing down, there has been an exciting twist.

Jaxon Kohler is finally coming home.

The big man from American Fork, Utah has committed to BYU after spending the last four seasons playing at Michigan State under Tom Izzo. He appeared in 127 games for the Spartans and was part of an Elite 8 run during the 2024-25 season.

Just two months ago, it was fully expected that Kohler’s college career was over given that he had exhausted his eligibility.

However, everything changed when the NCAA implemented a new “five-in-five” rule, granting players five years to complete five seasons. The rule was slated to go into effect starting with the 2027-28 season, meaning Kohler’s 2022 recruiting class would be left out and left to exhaust its eligibility under the old rules.

Seeing this as unfair, athletes from the 2022 recruiting class across multiple sports challenged the NCAA’s decision, leading to a wave of litigation in courts across the country. Kohler was among the players part of a preliminary injunction in California, making him currently eligible to play a fifth season in 2026-27.

The NCAA can still try to appeal this outcome but with a number of state cases already coming to the same conclusion and more state cases being filed, it’s expected that the NCAA will give up the fight in the courts and just let these athletes participate in their respective sports this upcoming season under the “five-in-five” ruling.

Assuming that ends up being the case, Kohler will be playing in Provo and slot in as BYU’s starting center. He is coming off the best season of his career, where he averaged 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field and 39% from three. He also earned an All-Big 10 honorable mention.

For BYU, landing Kohler gives the program a rare mid-August addition that raises its ceiling tremendously. Kohler comes in as one of the most skilled bigs the Cougars have had in years with his ability to score in the paint, crash the boards, and stretch the floor. He also brings a wealth of experience after spending four years in the Big 10 and playing for a hall of fame coach in Izzo.

For Kohler, it’s a homecoming that gives him the opportunity to finish his college career down the street from where he grew up while playing in the Big 12. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he will also play for a school that shares his faith.

With the roster now nearly complete, Cougar fans can look forward to the upcoming season with great anticipation.

You can watch his highlights below.

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