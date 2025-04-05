A Pair of BYU Basketball Transfer Targets Commit to Other Schools
It's transfer portal season for the BYU basketball season. The Cougars have various scholarship to fill over the next few months. BYU started by taking big swings after some of the portal's top players like UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg and Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr. Demary Jr. was scheduled to take a BYU visit. Over the last week, both Demary Jr and Lendeborg committed to other schools.
On Saturday, Lenderborg committed to Michigan. Lenderborg will still go through the NBA Draft process and potentially enter the draft if he can get a guaranteed contract. Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points per game last season and has a legitimate chance to work his way in to the first round of the NBA Draft.
Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr. committed to the UConn Huskies. Demary Jr. averaged 13.5 points per game for the Bulldogs last season.
BYU will move on to its next group of targets as it looks to put important pieces around AJ Dybansta and Richie Saunders (assuming Saunders returns to BYU for his final season). Additionally, the Cougars await the NBA decision of Egor Demin. If Demin returns, BYU would be one or two additions away from having one of the best rosters in the sport.
BYU has already added a portal addition in Washington transfer Dominique Diomande. Diomande, a native of France, had NBA Draft potential when he signed with Washington. The Cougars will look to tap into that potential next season. 2025-2026 will be Diomande's first full season in college basketball.