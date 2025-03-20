Social Media Reacts to BYU's NCAA Tournament Win Over VCU
BYU is moving on in the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars controlled VCU in the second half on their way to an 80-71 victory. Social media was buzzing after BYU's first NCAA tournament win in 13 years. Here were some of the best reactions to BYU's win.
When the bracket was unveiled, CBS Analyst Seth Davis boldly claimed that BYU would advance to the Elite Eight. Davis took to social media to recognize BYU's performance against VCU.
Egor Demin got a lot of attention on "X" for his performance against VCU. Demin had one of his best shooting performances of the season and it came in the biggest game of the year.
Some BYU legends were in Denver to watch BYU take down VCU. Jimmer Fredette, who was on the team the last time BYU advanced to the Round of 32, was there with his family. Former BYU great Danny Ainge was also in attendance.
A pair of great BYU quarterbacks were also in attendance in Taysom Hill and Gifford Nielsen. Speaking of the football program, the BYU football team had a watch party for the game in the team meeting room.
Before the game, an NIL deal with BYU leading scorer Richie Saunders was announced. For every BYU win, Ore-Ida Potatoes is giving away free tater tots.
There were a lot of BYU fans in Denver to watch this game live. The BYU fans started a "BYU Cougars" chant inside the arena.
The official BYU basketball account kept track of all the celebrities that picked against BYU. The Cougars busted the brackets of celebrities like Barack Obama, Micah Parsons, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Taylor Rooks among others.