The Teams BYU Basketball is Most Likely to Face in the Big 12 Tournament
The 2025 Big 12 basketball regular season has come to an end. BYU wrapped up the regular season on Saturday night with a win over rival Utah in the Marriott Center. BYU finished the season tied for third in the Big 12 standings.
This week, BYU will travel to Kansas City to play in the Big 12 tournament. The Cougars earned a double bye and will wait until Thursday to start postseason play. In this article, we will break down the most likely opponents BYU will face in the Big 12 tournament.
First, here's a refresher on the finalized bracket for the tournament. BYU will play on Thursday morning at 10:30 AM Mountain Time.
The Quarterfinals
There are only three teams BYU could face in the quarterfinals: Iowa State (5), Cincinnati (12), or Oklahoma State (13).
Iowa State is the heavy favorite to advance to the quarterfinals and face BYU. According to the projections from TeamRankings, there is a 79% chance that BYU will rematch Iowa State on Thursday. Behind the Cyclones, Cincinnati is the most common opponent. Below are the odds of each team to advance to the quarterfinals to play BYU:
- Iowa State - 79.34%
- Cincinnati - 18.44%
- Oklahoma State - 2.22%
The Semifinals
TeamRankings gives BYU a 42% chance to advance past the quarterfinals. If BYU wins one game and advances to the semifinals, there are four potential opponents for BYU in the semifinals: Houston (1), West Virginia (8), TCU (9), and Colorado (16).
Houston is the runaway favorite to advance to the semifinals:
- Houston - 89.48%
- WVU - 8.29%
- TCU - 1.44%
- Colorado - 0.79%
The Championship
TeamRankings gives BYU an 11.86% chance to advance to the conference championship. If the Cougars advance to the championship, there are eight teams BYU could face. Here are those eight teams ranked by their likelihood of advancing to the conference title game.
- Texas Tech - 38.68%
- Arizona - 30.81%
- Kansas - 17.67%
- Baylor - 11.22%
- Kansas State - 0.53%
- Utah - 0.52%
- Arizona State - 0.29%
- UCF - 0.26%