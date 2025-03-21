Tipoff Time and Broadcast Plans Announced for BYU vs Wisconsin in NCAA Tournament
On Thursday night, the NCAA announced the tipoff time and broadcast plans for BYU-Wisconsin. The Cougars and the Badgers will face off on Saturday. The game will tipoff at 5:45 Mountain Time and will be broadcast on CBS.
BYU and Wisconsin will face off for a spot in the Sweet 16. A win over the Badgers would make this BYU basketball team one of the best teams in program history. The Cougars have made just one appearance in the Sweet 16 since 1981 when Danny Ainge took BYU to the Elite Eight.
In 2011, Jimmer Fredette led the Cougars to the Sweet 16 after winning two games in Denver, the same location where BYU is playing this season.
It's already been a historic season for first-year head coach Kevin Young at BYU. Young is the first BYU coach to win an NCAA Tournament game in their first season as head coach.