Cougs Daily

Tipoff Time and Broadcast Plans Announced for BYU vs Wisconsin in NCAA Tournament

Casey Lundquist

Mar 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Mawot Mag (0) and VCU Rams forward Luke Bamgboye (9) go after a rebound during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Mawot Mag (0) and VCU Rams forward Luke Bamgboye (9) go after a rebound during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Thursday night, the NCAA announced the tipoff time and broadcast plans for BYU-Wisconsin. The Cougars and the Badgers will face off on Saturday. The game will tipoff at 5:45 Mountain Time and will be broadcast on CBS.

BYU and Wisconsin will face off for a spot in the Sweet 16. A win over the Badgers would make this BYU basketball team one of the best teams in program history. The Cougars have made just one appearance in the Sweet 16 since 1981 when Danny Ainge took BYU to the Elite Eight.

In 2011, Jimmer Fredette led the Cougars to the Sweet 16 after winning two games in Denver, the same location where BYU is playing this season.

It's already been a historic season for first-year head coach Kevin Young at BYU. Young is the first BYU coach to win an NCAA Tournament game in their first season as head coach.

Published
Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Basketball