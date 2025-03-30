Transfer Portal Needs for the BYU Basketball Program
The BYU basketball offseason is officially underway. The Cougars will look to bring in anywhere from 3-5 transfers over the next few months. Today, we're looking ahead at BYU's roster in 2025-2026 and identifying the top transfer portal needs.
Before we get to the outstanding needs, let's talk about Washington transfer Dominique Diomande who committed to BYU on Saturday. Diomande was the first addition, and he filled a need that would have otherwise been on this list: a 3&D wing. Diomande is long, can jump out of the gym, and has the ability to knock down threes. Diomande is a candidate to replace the role of players like Trey Stewart and Mawot Mag.
Additionally, a few of BYU's needs are contingent on upcoming decisions from Richie Saunders and Egor Demin. If Demin turns pro, for example, the Cougars will really need another point guard. If Saunders turns pro, BYU will need to find another high-level scorer from the portal. If both players return, the needs on BYU's roster shrink.
Without further ado, let's get into it.
1. An Experienced Big
BYU is set to add four-star freshman Xavion Staton. Staton is one of the best bigs in the 2025 class and he has the potential to replace Keba Keita in the starting lineup down the road. For the upcoming season, however, BYU could really use an experienced big.
BYU loses Fousseyni Traore to graduation. They also lose Kanon Catchings to the transfer portal who was a stretch four.
BYU will need to add at least one big from the transfer portal that can either start or provide a lot of minutes off the bench. An ideal fit would be a high-level defender that could be dangerous enough on offense to capitalize on open looks that will be there as AJ Dybansta and Richie Saunders (assuming he returns) attract most of the attention.
2. A Knockdown Shooter
BYU loses Trevin Knell to graduation. As mentioned above, AJ Dybantsa and Richie Saunders will attract a lot of attention from opposing defenses. As a result, there is going to be plenty of open looks for other players. If BYU can replace the shooting of Trevin Knell with another high-level shooter, they will be very difficult to defend.
3. A Lockdown Defender
BYU loses its two best on-ball defenders in Mawot Mag and Trey Stewart. Kevin Young used those two situationally in end-of-game situations. Alabama exposed BYU's perimeter defense, so grabbing a lockdown defender from the transfer portal feels like more of a need than a want.
4. TBD: A Point Guard
If Egor Demin declares for the NBA Draft, BYU will need to bring in a point guard. That point guard could either replace Demin in the starting lineup or come off the bench if Dallin Hall gets the starting nod. Dallin Hall can be a starting point guard in the Big 12, he's proven it in the past. However, Hall needs to take a step forward as a scorer. He is a gifted passer, but he lacked confidence at times in his scoring ability. If Hall can improve as a finisher on pick-and-rolls, he could be an excellent distributor for a team that will have lots of scoring options.