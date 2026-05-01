Two BYU Players Invited to the NBA Combine

On Friday, the NBA released the names of 73 players that were invited to the 2026 NBA Combine. Two former BYU players, AJ Dybantsa and Richie Saunders, were invited to the combine.

AJ Dybantsa - Favorite to Be First Overall Pick

It's no surprise that AJ Dybnatsa was invited to the NBA Combine. Dybantsa is the favorite the be the top pick in the upcoming draft. In terms of the combine, it remains to be seen how much Dybantsa will participate. Historically, prospects of Dybantsa's caliber are selective in which drills they participate in.

Dybantsa will be the second lottery pick out of BYU in as many years. Last year, the Brooklyn Nets selected Egor Demin 8th overall. Demin went on to have a successful rookie season before suffering an injury that kept him out of the lineup the last few months of the season. Prior to injury, Demin was one of the best three-point shooters among NBA rookies. He was invited to the Rising Stars tournament, an event that highlights young NBA talent during all-star weekend.

Richie Saunders Still in the Mix Despite Injury

BYU's season changed dramatically when veteran leader Richie Saunders suffered a torn ACL against Colorado. Despite the ACL injury, Saunders was invited to the combine. Saunders will not be available to participate in most of the physical activities given his injury, but he will be able to meet with teams in person.

Saunders has the skillset to be a bench player in the NBA. He can knock down threes and make winning plays. Perhaps he has shown enough on film over the last few years to hear his name called despite the injury.

If Saunders is selected in the second round, it would mark the first time since 1951 that two BYU players were selected in the first two rounds of the same NBA Draft.

A BYU Target Gets an Invite

One of BYU's top targets was invited to the NBA Combine as well. Luigi Suigo, a big man out of Serbia, was invited to the combine. Suigo is weighing his NBA options while considering a year in college basketball as well. Suigo, listed at 7'3, has the next month or so to decide whether he wants to remain in the NBA Draft or play college basketball.

If he decides to play college basketball, BYU will pursue, unless the Cougars have already locked down a starting center at that point.