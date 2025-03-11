Updated Big 12 Men's Tournament Bracket
The Big 12 tournament is officially underway. The action tipped off Tuesday with a morning contest between Oklahoma State and Cincinnati. The first round will continue throughout the day on Tuesday. Teams seed 9-16 will compete for spots in the second round. The winners of Tuesday's games will advance to take on those teams seeded 5-8 on Wednesday.
Below is the updated Big 12 men's tournament bracket.
Big 12 Men's Tournament Bracket
The first game of the Big 12 tournament saw Cincinnati take down Oklahoma State. With the win, Cincinnati advances to the second round where they will face 5-seed Iowa State. The winner of that game on Wednesday will play 4-seed BYU in the quarterfinals.
Upcoming Games on Tuesday
There will be four games played on Tuesday. 9-seed TCU will take on 16-seed Colorado for a chance to face 8-seed West Virginia in the second round.
In the evening, Arizona State-Kansas State will face off for a chance to play Baylor on Tuesday. Kansas State is one of the most perplexing teams in the conference. The Wildcats started 1-6 in conference play before winning six straight and improving to 7-6. Then, they lost 5 out of their last 7 to fall to 9-11 in conference play.
The night cap includes a contest between 11-seed Utah and 14-seed UCF. The winner of that game will advance to take on 6-seed Kansas in the second round.
Tuesday Results
The first result of the tournament saw Cincinnati take down Oklahoma State. Four Bearcats scored in double figures on their way to a convincing victory.