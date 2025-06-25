Where BYU Guard Egor Demin is Projected to be Drafted in Final NBA Mock Drafts
BYU point guard Egor Demin will hear his name called in the NBA Draft on Wednesday night. With just hours before the draft, we're recapping where Demin is projected to go in the latest NBA mock drafts.
ESPN
Team: Atlanta Hawks
Pick: 13
"Demin is another player who has been tough to pin down in terms of his landing spot, having worked out for the vast majority of franchises inside the top 20. Teams believe he's a possibility for Toronto, Portland and Chicago, as well as a sleeper target for Brooklyn, but it's possible he'll slip past that -- at which point there's a best-available case for a club such as the Hawks to simply take a swing."
USA Today
Team: San Antonio Spurs
Pick: 14
"The Russian is a playmaker who can make quick decisions and facilitate for others. Demin is the size of a wing player but has guard-like skills. On defense, he uses his length to his advantage while forcing turnovers and being active in passing lanes."
CBS Sports
Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Pick: 11
"Portland shook up its backcourt in a big way this week in dealing Anfernee Simons to Boston in return for Jrue Holiday. Demin could give the team a big point to develop for the long-term to help learn under an aging Holiday."
Bleacher Report
Team: Atlanta Hawks
Pick: 13
"Egor Demin will earn consideration from late-lottery teams that buy the playmaking and are willing to bet on his shooting development. He does have doubters who believe the three-point numbers over the workout makes and question his decision-making, defense and off-ball value."
Yahoo Sports
Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Pick: 16
"Demin has a rare ability at his size to make dazzling passes. But he’s also struggled to shoot and create his own shot against lengthy defenders, making him more of a love-him or hate-him prospect than a sure thing."
The Athletic
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Pick: 19
"Demin can play the point and is the best passer in the class. His vision is sublime. But he struggled to score this year. He struggled to get paint touches because his handle is not particularly developed, and he doesn’t have the threat of the jumper to fall back on, having made under 30 percent from distance."