BYU Football Spring Transfer Window Preview
On Wednesday, the Spring transfer portal window will open for all college football players. The portal will be open for only 10 days until April 26th. It is the last portal window before the 2025 college football season. In this article, we will preview the Spring transfer window for the BYU football program.
1. A Scholarship Player Already Headed for the Portal
One scholarship player already announced his plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens. True freshman running back Cale Breslin will enter the portal after just one semester at BYU. Breslin signed with BYU in December and enrolled in January to compete in Spring camp. He will have four years of eligibility at his next school.
2. Roster Limits
Throughout the offseason, it has been anticipated that rosters would be cut to 105. Now ,the decision rests in the hands of a California judge. If rosters are cut to 105, BYU has up to 30 players that it will need to cut from the roster. That would lead to a lot of transfer portal entrants.
However, since the rosters could be larger than 105, that might keep a few players from the portal while they hope to earn a spot on a larger roster. Either way, exit interviews have already occurred and its safe to expect a least a handful of players to enter the portal.
3. Roster Needs
There are a few position groups, at least on paper, that could stand to gain by adding a transfer or two. At the top of that list is the cornerback room. BYU heavily pursued Utah transfer Cam Calhoun before he committed to Alabama. The Cougars are young and inexperienced in that room and would benefit from another veteran in that room.
At quarterback, BYU has only three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. If the right opportunity is available, BYU has proven that they will take it. Last year, Aaron Roderick said BYU wasn't going to take a quarterback in the Spring window. Then McCae Hillstead entered the portal and BYU changed their plans and added him. BYU reached out to TCU transfer quarterback Hauss Hejny when he entered the portal, so history suggests BYU will go after the right quarterback if they become available.
BYU is also thin at defensive tackle and that's a position that could add the right player. Boise State transfer Braxton Fely, who was once a BYU commit, entered the transfer portal. He was on the Boise State defensive line when BYU defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga was at Boise State. He is a name to monitor.
The other position that might have a spot to add a transfer is running back. With the loss of Cale Breslin, that might have freed up a scholarship. It's a safer bet to expect to running back additions, however, BYU is very high on their trio of LJ Martin, Sione Moa, and Pokaiaua Haunga.
4. Roster Retention
The key for BYU will to retain the expected contributors. Roster retention fueled an 11-2 season in 2024 and the Cougars are hoping to do find the same success in 2025.
5. Staying Opportunistic
BYU will typically hold a spot or two for if an opportunity presents itself. Think of former coveted recruits that considered BYU. A few years ago, it was Oregon transfer Harrison Taggart that became availalbe. Taggart, of course, is now a starter at BYU. Then there was Puka Nacua who came to BYU via Washington. If there was a player that BYU heavily pursued before that becomes available, BYU will probably pursue once again regardless of position.
There has already been one example of that over the last month. Stanford signee Nusi Taumoepeau was released from his letter of intent to Stanford and committed to BYU. Taumoepeau is listed at linebacker, and linebacker might be the best position group on BYU's roster in 2025. Still, BYU found room to add a player of Nusi's caliber.