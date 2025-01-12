Eight Former BYU Players Will Participate in the 2025 NFL Playoffs
NFL Wildcard weekend kicked off on Saturday with two games. The Houston Texans took down the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers. Eight former BYU players will participate in the 2025 NFL Playoffs.
Kyle Van Noy - Baltimore Ravens
Kyle Van Noy had a career high 12.5 sacks this season. Van Noy was part of a Baltimore defense that stifled the Steelers on Saturday night. The Ravens will take on the winner of the Bills-Broncos game.
Puka Nacua - LA Rams
Puka Nacua dealt with an injury during the first part of the season that limited his production. When he was healthy, Nacua produced at similar levels to 2023 when he broke the NFL rookie receiving record. Nacua had 990 receiving yards this season. Nacua and the Rams will take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wildcard round.
Andy Reid - Kansas City Chiefs
Andy Reid is now in the category as one of the best NFL coaches ever. The Chiefs weren't as dominant as they've been in prior years, needing multiple late-game heroics to pull out wins. However, Reid still managed to get the Chiefs the top seed in the AFC and a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Kingsley Suamataia - Kansas City Chiefs
Rooke offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia started for Kansas City at points this season. He is currently a reserve offensive lineman for the Chiefs.
Mike Davis - Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders were one of the great surprises of the NFL season. Former BYU cornerback Mike Davis played a part in that as a member of the Commanders defense.
Zayne Anderson - Green Bay Packers
Zayne Anderson is quietly putting together a nice NFL career. He had his first career start for the Packers this season.
Chris Brooks - Green Bay Packers
Former BYU running back Chris Brooks had 183 rushing yards and a touchdown this season.
Zach Wilson - Denver Broncos
Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is the third-string quarterback for the Denver Broncos.