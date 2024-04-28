Five BYU Football Players Ink Free Agent Deals
On Saturday, five BYU football players signed as undrafted free agents following the NFL Draft. Quarterback Kedon Slovis signed with the Indianapolis Colts, running back Aidan Robbins signed with the Cleveland Browns, linebacker Max Tooley signed with the Houston Texans, punter Ryan Rehkow signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, and tight end Isaac Rex signed with the Indianapolis Colts.
Both Kedon Slovis and Ryan Rehkow were candidates to be drafted in the late rounds of the NFL Draft. According to Mel Kiper, both Slovis and Rehkow were the best available players at their respective positions during the final stages of the draft. Instead, both ended up as undrafted free agents.
With Slovis in the NFL, he is the third consecutive quarterback at BYU to end up in the NFL. Prior to Slovis, Zach Wilson was selected second overall by the New York Jets and Jaren Hall was selected in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings.
BYU veterans Max Tooley and Isaac Rex, who both signed with BYU clear back in 2016 and 2017, respectively, will get their NFL opportunities. Tooley and Rex have been fixtures in the BYU football program since 2020.
Running back Aidan Robbins, who decided to forego his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft, signed with the Cleveland Browns.
BYU's lone draft pick was offensive tackle Kinsley Suamataia. Suamataia, who started the last two seasons for BYU, is the third consecutive left tackle from BYU to be selected in the NFL Draft. That's an especially impressive stat considering that prior to that run, BYU went 16 years without an offensive lineman being drafted in the NFL Draft. In the Kalani Sitake tenure, BYU's talent in the trenches has improved immensely.