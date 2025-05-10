Former BYU Basketball Star Alex Barcello Hits Improbable Game Winner
On Friday, former BYU basketball star Alex Barcello hit one of the most improbable game-winners you will ever see. Trailing 99-100 with 0.7 seconds remaining, Barcello received the inbound pass for Obradoiro CAB. Barcello was well beyond the three-point line with his momentum moving away from the basket. Barcello flipped his shoulders and got the shot off with a defender in his face, sinking the three and giving Obradoiro CAB a 102-100 victory in the playoffs.
After a brief stint with the Toronto Raptors, Barcello has bounced around between European leagues. He has played in Greece, Belgium, Germany, and twice in Spain. Barcello started with Obradoiro CAB back in February.
At BYU, Alex Barcello scored more than 1,300 points. He led the Cougars to the NCAA Tournament in 2021 as a 6-seed. He averaged 16.1 points shooting 47.7% from three that season.
Barcello returned for the 2021-2022 season where he averaged 16.8 points per game and 3.3 assists per game. He finished his BYU career as a top 25 scorer in BYU basketball history.