Former BYU Players in NFL Camps Heading Into the 2025 Season

Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Spectzatord reflect off Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) mask before the game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
NFL training camps kicked off around the country this week. 19 former BYU football players will participate in NFL training camps.
1. Tyler Allgeier - RB Atlanta Falcons
Dec 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs the ball against the New York Giants in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
/ Brett Davis-Imagn Images
After rushing for 1,000 yards as a rookie, Tyler Allgeier took a little bit of a back seat to top-10 pick Bijan Robinson in 2024.
2. Kyle Van Noy - DE Baltimore Ravens
Kyle Van Noy is going into his 13th season. Some of Van Noy's most productive seasons have been over the last few years in Baltimore. Van Noy has tallied 21.5 sacks over the last two seasons.
3. Brady Christensen - OL Carolina Panthers
Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Brady Christensen (70) takes the field during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Brady Christensen is entering his fifth season with the Carolina Panthers. Christensen missed most of the 2024 season due to injury.
4. Caleb Etienne - OL Cincinnati Bengals
Jun 10, 2025; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Caleb Etienne (77) (left) blocks offensive tackle Devin Cochran (76) during practice at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images / Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
Caleb Etienne went undrafted and landed with the Cincinnati Bengals. He will be competing for a spot on the 53-man roster.
5. Ryan Rehkow - P Cincinnati Bengals
Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Nick Vigil (41) blocks a punt by Cincinnati Bengals punter Ryan Rehkow (8) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Ryan Rehkow had a great year in 2024 as the punter for the Bengals. He is entering year two.
6. Zayne Anderson - S Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers safety Zayne Anderson (39) reacts after intercepting a pass thrown by New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Zayne Anderson is entering his fifth season in the NFL. Anderson played primarily on special teams for the Packers last season.
7. Christopher Brooks - RB Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks (30) runs through a drill during the second day of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Chris Brooks is entering his third year in the NFL.
8. Kedon Slovis - QB Houston Texans
Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Kedon Slovis (16) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Former BYU QB Kedon Slovis has been the practice squad quarterback for the Houston Texans.
9. Blake Freeland - OL Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24) tries to navigate around Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Blake Freeland (73) but is unable to get the first down Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. / Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
Former BYU left tackle is entering his third season with the Indianapolis Colts.
10. Darius Lassiter - WR Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Darius Lassiter (88) runs the ball after a recption during the second mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former BYU WR Darius Lassiter wanted to return for one more year at BYU. However, he was not granted an extra year of eligibility. Lassiter ended up signing as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
11. Kingsley Suamataia - OL Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (76) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Kingsley Suamataia will look to earn a starting job in year two in Kansas City.
12. Puka Nacua - WR LA Rams
Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua (12) carries the ball during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Puka Nacua is a household name after breaking the record for rookie receiving yards and receptions.
13. Zach Wilson - QB Miami Dolphins
Jun 10, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) runs on the field during mandatory minicamp at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Zach Wilson will be the backup to Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.
14. Tyler Batty - DE Minnesota Vikings
Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Tyler Batty will look to earn a 53-man roster spot after going undrafted.
15. Max Tooley - LB
Sep 29, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Max Tooley (31) reacts to a tackle for loss in the first quarter against the Utah State Aggies at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Max Tooley is still in the NFL after bouncing around a few different teams.
16. Khyiris Tonga - DL New England Patriots
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (95) works through a drill during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Monday, July 29, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Khyiris Tonga is entering his fifth season in the NFL.
17. Taysom Hill - QB New Orleans Saints
Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) rushes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Utility player Taysom Hill is still making an impact for the New Orleans Saints.
18. Jakob Robinson - CB San Francisco 49ers
Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Former star cornerback Jakob Robinson went undrafted to the San Francisco 49ers. He is looking to earn a roster spot as a rookie.
19. Fred Warner - LB San Francisco 49ers
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Fred Warner is on track to be a future Hall of Famer. Warner has been the best linebacker in the league for the last several years.
Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.