Puka Nacua is Reportedly 'Week to Week' After Suffering an Injury in Training Camp
Former BYU standout wide receiver Puka Nacua has become a household name in the NFL after a record-breaking rookie campaign. NFL fans might have to wait a few weeks before seeing Nacua in action again. Following an injury in training camp, Nacua will likely miss some time during the preseason. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Nacua is "week-to-week after suffering a knee injury this weekend that one source described as 'not serious'".
Injuries have been a minor issue for Nacua dating back to his time in college. Nacua dealt with a few injuries at Washington before transferring to BYU. At BYU, Nacua missed the season opener in 2021 due to injury. In 2022, Nacua suffered a sprained ankle in the season opener at USF that sidelined him for a handful of games that season. Some NFL fans have wondered how a talent like Nacua fell to the fifth round in the NFL Draft, and injuries is the most likely answer. When he was available, Nacua was absolutely dynamic for BYU. His availability, or lack thereof, in college limited his draft stock the most.
Nacua was recently named to the NFL top 100, coming in at no. 33. In 2023, Nacua broke the NFL rookie records for both receptions and receiving yards. He was dynamic in the season opener, and he remained elite throughout the regular season and into the playoffs. In the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions, Nacua racked up 9 receptions for 181 yards and 1 touchdown.