10 BYU Players to Watch in the Season Opener Against Southern Illinois
On Saturday night, BYU kicks off the 2024 season at home against the Southern Illinois Salukis. Today, we're getting you ready for the game by talking about 10 players to watch in the season opener.
1. Jake Retzlaff - QB #12
Jake Retzlaff has not been named BYU's starting quarterback. However, we believe his strong close to training camp will have been enough to earn him the starting nod against the Salukis. We're not reporting anything, that's just our gut feel.
Some BYU fans are skeptical about Retzlaff given his performance and 2023. While there were certainly down moments in his first starts as a BYU quarterback, there is a lot of talent to work with if he can clean up the mistakes.
For Retzlaff, that's where it starts: the mistakes. If he can avoid the catastrophic turnovers that plagued him last season, he will already be much-improved compared to a season ago. That makes him the top player to watch on Saturday night (again, assuming he starts).
The next thing to look for is some big-time throws. That's what Retzlaff brings to the BYU offense more than Gerry Bohanon. Retzlaff can make throws that Bohanon simply can't. At the end of camp, he started to show off his arm talent and ability to make big-time throws. If that translates to game day, then he could win over his doubters in a hurry.
2. Jack Kelly - LB #17
Since the day he arrived on campus, linebacker Jack Kelly has been praised by nearly everyone in the program. On the first day of Spring camp, Kelly was the first defensive player made available to the general media. He has been a clear-cut starter ever since.
Kelly could be the answer to the pass-rushing woes that have plagued BYU since 2019. Kelly had 10.5 sacks a year ago to lead the Big Sky Conference.
In camp, nobody was allowed to hit the quarterback, so it was challenging to fully evaluate Kelly's abilities. Saturday night will be the first time that Jack Kelly will be able to show off his pass-rushing prowess.
3. Gerry Bohanon - QB #3
BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick has hinted that BYU could use both quarterbacks situationally. If BYU starts Jake Retzlaff, it's still worth keeping an eye out for transfer quarterback Gerry Bohanon. Bohanon offers so much to the offense in terms of his rushing ability. It would not be surprising to see him on the field in certain situations.
4. Kody Epps - #0
Kody Epps has gone into every season at BYU with a nagging injury. In an interview with BYU On SI, Epps said he is healthier than he's ever been. Since he is finally healthy to start a season, he is a player to watch against Southern Illinois. When Epps has been healthy, he's been very productive. He has the talent to lead BYU in receiving as a junior.
5. The Offensive Line
BYU's rushing woes were well documented last season. Even against lesser foes like Sam Houston and Southern Utah, BYU struggled to establish a consistent rushing attack. The offensive line, in the opinion of this author, is the most important group to watch on Saturday night.
If they can create rushing lanes under new offensive line coach TJ Woods, BYU's offense could start to look like it did back in 2020-2022. On the other hand, it could be a long season if BYU struggles to run the football again.
Additionally, BYU's quarterbacks can make plays if they have time to throw. The offensive line needs to show that they can keep the quarterback clean in the pocket.
6. Tyler Batty - DE #92
Tyler Batty is trying to become the first defensive end to register double-digit sacks in the Kalani Sitake era. Batty needs to be dominant for BYU in 2024. Batty needs to tally multiple pressures and get the quarterback to the ground a couple times.
7. LJ Martin - RB #27
LJ Martin led BYU in rushing as a true freshman. Going into 2024, he is BYU's most talented running back. Martin says he will be available to play against SIU - he was dealing with an injury early on in camp. If Martin can show progress from year one to year two behind an improved offensive line, it would bode very well for BYU's chances to pull off an upset the following week against SMU.
8. Logan Lutui - DE #59
Logan Lutui was consistently mentioned as a camp standout by defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga. Lutui did enough to be listed as a co-starter alongside Isaiah Bagnah for the season opener. Saturday represents the first opportunity for him to live up the hype.
BYU simply needs more pass-rushing help at defensive end. Lutui has a chance to be that guy that steps up opposite of Tyler Batty and collapse the pocket.
9. Keanu Hill - TE #1
Keanu Hill was getting lost in the shuffle at wide receiver. At tight end, he is a candidate for a breakout season. Hill has looked like a natural at the tight end position and he was officially named the starter on Monday. While Hill has always been a good blocker from the wide receiver position, it remains to be seen whether that will translate to his new position or not. If he proves capable as a blocker, he will be a really solid weapon for the BYU offense as a pass-catcher.
10. Chase Roberts - WR #2
Chase Roberts has been productive at BYU when healthy. Now, as a team captain and the leading wide receiver from a year ago, can Roberts go from a productive player to a star player? BYU needs a wide receiver to take that next step - a wide receiver that can make contested catches in big moments and be a go-to guy on third down. Roberts is the leading candidate to become that guy.
BYU's wide receiver room is very deep. It still needs to increase the ceiling, however, and prove to be one of the better wide receiver rooms in the Big 12.