10 Most Productive BYU Running Backs in the Kalani Sitake Era
Kalani Sitake is entering his 10th season as the BYU football coach. Here are the most productive running backs in the Sitake era (2016-2024).
10. Hinckley Ropati
Rushing Yards: 564
Hinckley Ropati has run for over 500 yards in his career and he can add to it in 2025.
9. Taysom Hill
Rushing Yards: 603
Taysom Hill only played one year in the Kalani Sitake era but he cracks the top 10. Hill have over 600 rushing in 2016.
8. Zach Wilson
Rushing Yards: 642
Zach Wilson's rushing ability was an underrated element of his game at BYU.
7. Jaren Hall
Rushing Yards: 800
Jaren Hall averaged 4.4 yards per carry in his BYU career, including sack yards. When BYU's offense stalled in the middle of the 2022 season, it was Hall's legs that unlocked another gear for the BYU offense and helped BYU close the season on a five-game winning streak.
6. Chris Brooks
Rushing Yards: 817
Chris Brooks only played one season in Provo and he missed some time due to injury. When he was healthy, he was effective. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry in 2022.
5. LJ Martin
Rushing Yards: 1,241
In two years at BYU, LJ Martin is one of the five most productive running backs in the Kalani Sitake era. He has the runway to become the most productive running back of the Sitake era. Martin has led BYU in rushing in each of the last two seasons.
4. Jamaal Williams
Rushing Yards: 1,375
Jamaal Williams only played one season under Kalani Sitake. In that season, he tallied a career high 1,375 rushing yards and became BYU's all-time leading rushers. Williams is one of the best backs in BYU history.
3. Squally Canada
Rushing Yards: 1,438
Squally Canada took over the starting running back job from 2017-2018 after Jamaal Williams graduated. He finished his career with 1,438 rushing yards at BYU. He will be remembered for his performance on the road at Wisconsin. The Cougars upset a top-10 Wisconsin team thanks to Canada's 118 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns.
2. Lopini Katoa
Rushing Yards: 1,799
Lopini Katoa played five seasons for BYU. He never ran for less than 240 yards in a single season and he never ran for more than 450 yards in a single season. Katoa was consistent, but he never became the full-time starter for BYU. Still, Katoa had a very solid career for the Cougars.
1. Tyler Allgeier
Rushing Yards: 2,904 Yards
No surprise here. Former star running back Tyler Allgeier is the most productive running back in the Kalani Sitake era. In 2021, Allgeier set the single-season rushing record at BYU. He ran for over 1,600 yards and 23 touchdowns.