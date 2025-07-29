Cougs Daily

10 Most Productive BYU Running Backs in the Kalani Sitake Era

Casey Lundquist

Oct 30, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) reacts after running for a first down in third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) reacts after running for a first down in third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Swinger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kalani Sitake is entering his 10th season as the BYU football coach. Here are the most productive running backs in the Sitake era (2016-2024).

10. Hinckley Ropati

BYU running back Hinckley Ropati against Kansas
BYU running back Hinckley Ropati against Kansas / BYU Photo

Rushing Yards: 564

Hinckley Ropati has run for over 500 yards in his career and he can add to it in 2025.

9. Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill
Nov 19, 2016; Provo, UT, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs up the field against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the fourth quarter at Lavell Edwards Stadium. Brigham Young Cougars won the game 51-9. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Rushing Yards: 603

Taysom Hill only played one year in the Kalani Sitake era but he cracks the top 10. Hill have over 600 rushing in 2016.

8. Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson
Oct 16, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Rushing Yards: 642

Zach Wilson's rushing ability was an underrated element of his game at BYU.

7. Jaren Hall

Jaren Hall
Nov 26, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) runs the ball against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Rushing Yards: 800

Jaren Hall averaged 4.4 yards per carry in his BYU career, including sack yards. When BYU's offense stalled in the middle of the 2022 season, it was Hall's legs that unlocked another gear for the BYU offense and helped BYU close the season on a five-game winning streak.

6. Chris Brooks

Chris Brook
Nov 26, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back Christopher Brooks (right) runs the ball against Stanford Cardinal safety Jonathan McGill (left) during the second half at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Rushing Yards: 817

Chris Brooks only played one season in Provo and he missed some time due to injury. When he was healthy, he was effective. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry in 2022.

5. LJ Martin

BYU RB LJ Martin against Arizona
BYU RB LJ Martin against Arizona / BYU Photo

Rushing Yards: 1,241

In two years at BYU, LJ Martin is one of the five most productive running backs in the Kalani Sitake era. He has the runway to become the most productive running back of the Sitake era. Martin has led BYU in rushing in each of the last two seasons.

4. Jamaal Williams

Jamaal Williams
Dec 21, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back Jamaal Williams (21) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys during the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rushing Yards: 1,375

Jamaal Williams only played one season under Kalani Sitake. In that season, he tallied a career high 1,375 rushing yards and became BYU's all-time leading rushers. Williams is one of the best backs in BYU history.

3. Squally Canada

Squally Canada
Sep 1, 2018; Tucson, AZ, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back Squally Canada (22) runs the ball for a touchdown againt the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-Imagn Images / Casey Sapio-Imagn Images

Rushing Yards: 1,438

Squally Canada took over the starting running back job from 2017-2018 after Jamaal Williams graduated. He finished his career with 1,438 rushing yards at BYU. He will be remembered for his performance on the road at Wisconsin. The Cougars upset a top-10 Wisconsin team thanks to Canada's 118 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns.

2. Lopini Katoa

Lopini Katoa
Sep 4, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) carries the ball during a play against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Rushing Yards: 1,799

Lopini Katoa played five seasons for BYU. He never ran for less than 240 yards in a single season and he never ran for more than 450 yards in a single season. Katoa was consistent, but he never became the full-time starter for BYU. Still, Katoa had a very solid career for the Cougars.

1. Tyler Allgeier

Tyler Allgeier
Nov 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; BYU Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) scores a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rushing Yards: 2,904 Yards

No surprise here. Former star running back Tyler Allgeier is the most productive running back in the Kalani Sitake era. In 2021, Allgeier set the single-season rushing record at BYU. He ran for over 1,600 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Published
Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Football