10 Saturday Games That Will Impact BYU During the Bye Week
BYU has a much-needed week off to heal up and prepare for a massive game at Texas Tech. While BYU is at home for the weekend, there are multiple Saturday games that will impact BYU. Some games will impact the Big 12 title race, and other games will impact the CFP Rankings that will come out on Tuesday. In this article, we will break down those games and why they impact BYU.
All game times are in Mountain Time.
1. No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Texas
Time: 10:00 AM
Network: ABC
A one-loss SEC team will always be a threat to an undefeated Big 12 team. Vanderbilt is currently ranked just ahead of BYU in the AP Poll, and they are a threat to be ranked ahead of BYU in the CFP rankings. A Vanderbilt loss to two-loss Texas would drop the Commodores below BYU in the polls heading into the first CFP rankings. The Longhorns are currently favored in this game.
2. No. 10 Miami at SMU
Time: 10:00 AM
Network: ESPN
Nothing would hurt the ACC's chances to get two playoff bids more than a Miami loss to SMU. Of all the teams in the ACC to beat Miami, SMU would be the best-case scenario for the Big 12. SMU is 0-2 against two mediocre Big 12 teams in Baylor and TCU. Additionally, Miami is currently tied with BYU in the AP Poll and it would benefit BYU for the Canes to lose. Last year, the committee gave the Miami brand much more benefit of the doubt than BYU.
3. WVU at No. 22 Houston
Time: 10:00 AM
Network: FS1
Houston just keeps hanging around in the Big 12 title race. The Cougars only have one loss and they have managed to avoid most of the really good teams in the Big 12 including BYU, Cincinnati, and Utah. Houston is a candidate to steal a spot in the conference championship game over, frankly, much more deserving teams.
Houston's schedule is so weak that it will make it difficult for them to win any tiebreakers at the end of the season. Therefore, one more loss would give them an uphill battle to the conference championship game.
Whether it's this week or at some point in November, Houston just needs to lose at least one more game, but it would be best if they lost two games. For what it's worth, FPI predicts multiple Houston losses in November. FPI gives Houston just a 5.7% chance to win all their games this month.
4. UCF at Baylor
Time: 10:00 AM
Network: ESPNU
A lot of multi-team tiebreakers in the Big 12 come down to the conference winning percentage of conference opponents. BYU is scheduled to play UCF and they are not scheduled to play Baylor. Therefore, a UCF win over the Bears would benefit BYU in case of a multi-team tiebreaker down the road.
The only way for Utah to beat BYU in a tiebreaker is if multiple teams are tied and it comes down to conference winning percentage. The winning percentage is currently projected to be very narrowly better than BYU's. Opposite of BYU, the Utes will play Baylor and they will not play UCF. Therefore, a UCF win over Baylor could be the difference between BYU getting in the conference championship game or not down the road.
5. Arizona State at Iowa State
Time: 11:00 AM
Network: TNT
Like UCF-Baylor, an Iowa State win over Arizona State would boost the winning percentage of BYU's conference opponents. BYU played Iowa State and they will not face Arizona State. Utah played Arizona State and they will not play Iowa State.
It would also help BYU's resume if Iowa State goes on to win a lot of games. Iowa State is a good football team that has a chance to go unbeaten in November. The Cylones could finish ranked if they go 9-3.
6. No. 5 Georgia at Florida
Time: 1:30 PM
Network: ABC
Georgia is only favored by a touchdown over 3-4 Florida. The Gators have a good defense that could make this a game. A Georgia loss would really benefit BYU - it would hand the Bulldogs their second loss of the season and drop them below the Cougars in the polls.
7. No. 13 Texas Tech at Kansas State
Time: 1:30 PM
Network: FOX
These game will impact BYU regardless of the result. A Texas Tech would setup a top 15 showdown next week in Lubbock. A Kansas State win over Texas Tech would hand the Red Raiders their second loss of conference play and give BYU some cushion going into that game next week. There are only four teams in the Big 12 with one loss or less and BYU is one of them. If any of the other three teams at the top of the Big 12 standings suffer a loss on Saturday, it would benefit BYU. Besides BYU, Kansas State is the only formidable foe remaining on Texas Tech's schedule.
8. South Carolina at no.7 Ole Miss
Time: 5:00 PM
Network: ESPN
Ole Miss already has one loss. A second loss would benefit BYU to leapfrog them in the polls. The Rebels have a fairly easy schedule to close out the season. Therefore, an athletic South Carolina team might be the only real threat to hand the Rebels their second loss.
9. No. 8 Georgia Tech at NC State
Time: 5:30 PM
Network: ESPN2
Speaking of threats in the ACC, look no further than Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are undefeated and a threat to the Big 12. A loss to NC State would really damage Georgia Tech's chances at an at-large bid if they don't win the ACC title.
10. No. 17 Cincinnati at No. 24 Utah
Regardless of the outcome, BYU will be impacted by this game. A Cincinnati loss would give BYU sole possession of first place in the Big 12 standings. A Utah loss would eliminate the Utes from title contention.
Some BYU fans would prefer to never see Utah win another game. We get it, and frankly, there is some validity to it regardless of the circumstance. When Utah is good, they are threats to take some recruits from BYU.
In this circumstance, however, it would probably benefit BYU for Cincinnati to lose this game.
First, BYU is tied with Cincinnati in the standings. It would benefit BYU to be in sole possession of first place heading into the final month of the season. After the Utah game, Cincinnati will take on Arizona, BYU, and TCU. If you exclude the BYU, FPI gives Cincinnati just a 33% chance to beat both Arizona and TCU. The more games Cincinnati loses from this point on the better, and it could start with the Utah game on Saturday night.
If Cincinnati doesn't lose another game or two, it would setup a potential play-in game to the Big 12 title game when BYU travels to Cincinnati later this month.
Second, BYU holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over Utah. If BYU and Utah are tied with one spot left in the championship game, BYU would get in over Utah. It's worth noting that Utah could get in over BYU in a multi-team tiebreaker scenario, but in most circumstances, BYU would get in over Utah.
Third, Utah is the only ranked win that BYU has on its resume. If BYU is going to have a chance at an at-large berth to the CFP at 11-1, they would need a ranked win over a good Utah team.